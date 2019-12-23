Elite One Source, the local nutritional supplement capsule and tablet manufacturer, confirmed it laid off 34 people last week after losing a major client, but the company CEO said it aims to grow again in early 2020.
Greg Menke, president and CEO of the company, formerly known as Nutritional Laboratories, confirmed Monday that Garden of Life, a dietary supplements company focused on natural and organic products, had ended its contract with Elite One Source after being bought by food giant Nestle. He said Garden of Life made up 70% of its business.
He said that while laying people off a week before Christmas was the “worst time of year,” the timing of the decision was out of his hands. He said with Garden of Life being bought by Nestle, it was moving its manufacturing to Nestle's in-house operation.
“We had until the end of the year to finish all the purchase orders that Garden of Life put in place, and we knew it was going to take us to the end of the year, so we needed all the employees we had to be here until then,” Menke said. “So unfortunately the timing was not great, but that's when GOL pulled the plug, and everything had to be done by the end of the year.”
Garden of Life wasn’t the only supplements company bought by a major corporation recently, as Elite One Source was also bought by the Ireland-based DCC Health and Beauty Solutions Company in January 2018, Menke said. He said despite losing its biggest client, DCC was "continuing to invest millions" in the Third Street facility, as well as the company’s original facility in Lolo, which still employs 134 people between the two locations.
“We’ve purchased a whole new line that will be operational in two weeks to make liquid-filled products,” he said. “So we have many customers lined up for that. Our vision is within three to four months max to be back to full capacity, and not only have 34 additional people hired back, but even more on top of that.”
Rob Miller, one of the employees who was laid off who worked blending the various supplements, said he was aware of the lost business since June when the company held a town hall meeting to discuss the changes. But despite that he said he was still upset by how the company went about it.
“We all worked insane hours for three months, putting in 60- to 70-hour weeks trying to resolve all those contracts with Garden of Life,” Miller said. “In the end, sure enough, we had worked a long day and then they called everyone into a meeting, and then called out names of people to go into another room and that’s where they gave us all the paperwork and got laid off.”
Most of the layoffs were blenders, like himself, and operators, but there were also a handful of warehouse and quality control staff, as well as an analytical chemist.
Miller said he had only worked at Elite One Source for about nine months, but that he was still going to get a severance package that was better than he expected for a entry level job.
Menke said everyone who was laid off got a severance package that included full pay through January 1, as well as an additional week's pay for each year they had been with the company.
If the company gets back to full production and begins hiring as it anticipates, he said everyone who was laid off last week was welcome to reapply.
"We have a carryover of 16 additional employees that we kept that we technically don't need to run the operation at the current level," he said. "But we kept extra people because we didn’t want to lose them. We don't want to lose the skill set. We know the labor market in Missoula is very tight, so we minimized the layoff as much as we could."