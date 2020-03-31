Missoula company pivots to make virus test product

Pease said they hadn’t thought much about making the product, but he consulted with Jeremy Amberson, the chief operations officer at the company.

“We had a majority of components in house already,” Amberson said.

On Monday, the company produced enough of the media, 18 liters, for 6,000 tests.

“That material will go out tomorrow,” Pease said.

Some of it will go to Community Medical Center, and the rest will go to 14 other hospitals and clinics all over the region. One is a “little tiny clinic” in eastern Montana, Pease added.

“I sent out an announcement to all hospitals and clinics that we were approved to make the product, and literally, after my email went out it didn’t take 10 minutes to get the first phone call,” he explained. “They just didn’t have the media. We’re getting calls from all over Montana, Idaho and Washington.”