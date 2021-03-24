Missoula Connect, city's goal for a long-term transportation plan, moves along

Much of the work in those projects would include trail connectivity, intersection improvement and establishment of greenways. In many ways, these projects encourage citizens to consider alternatives to driving — bike trails and improvements to existing trails are included in these type of projects, as are pedestrian and cycling safety.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The regional equity projects section, meanwhile, "focuses on projects that specifically advance the objective of creating a more equitable region," the MPO site says. This would push for transit improvements in areas within the community that have historically experienced poverty or there has been less investment.

It seeks to improve affordability and give greater choices to how people travel. There is some overlap between different projects.

Recommended Missoula Connect projects will have a higher prioritization, while the illustrative projects are things the city would like to get done, but may not have the money to eventually do.

"The projects that didn't get included in the recommended scenario are not lost," said Jennifer Wieland, Missoula Connect project manager with Nelson-Nygaard, a national transportation firm. "Part of the reason that we maintain an illustrative project list is to provide a lot of flexibility moving forward."