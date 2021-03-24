Missoula Connect, city's goal for a long-term transportation plan, moves along

A push and a plan for a sustainable future of transportation in Missoula continues to roll along.
Missoula Connect, a proposed plan by the Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for a major policy overhaul concerning roadways in city limits, has heard numerous public comments over the past few months.
The MPO presented some of that information to Missoula's Public Works Committee on Wednesday morning. Virtual town halls were scheduled Wednesday evening and at noon Thursday.
In surveys returned in December and January, Missoula citizens expressed that they preferred two of the three scenarios — enhanced connections surrounding existing transportation routes and regional equity. The third scenario is new connections.
"This is taking all the work we did through the end of last year in January and trying to refine our ideas and come up with what is going to be the recommended plan and the projects we're recommending for funding," said Aaron Wilson, MPO’s transportation planning manager.
Public input on these scenarios has shaped what projects go into one of two categories — the recommended projects category or the illustrative projects category.
Enhanced connection projects seek to maintain and improve "the existing transportation network rather than creating new routes or additional vehicular capacity," the MPO's website says.
Much of the work in those projects would include trail connectivity, intersection improvement and establishment of greenways. In many ways, these projects encourage citizens to consider alternatives to driving — bike trails and improvements to existing trails are included in these type of projects, as are pedestrian and cycling safety.
The regional equity projects section, meanwhile, "focuses on projects that specifically advance the objective of creating a more equitable region," the MPO site says. This would push for transit improvements in areas within the community that have historically experienced poverty or there has been less investment.
It seeks to improve affordability and give greater choices to how people travel. There is some overlap between different projects.
Recommended Missoula Connect projects will have a higher prioritization, while the illustrative projects are things the city would like to get done, but may not have the money to eventually do.
"The projects that didn't get included in the recommended scenario are not lost," said Jennifer Wieland, Missoula Connect project manager with Nelson-Nygaard, a national transportation firm. "Part of the reason that we maintain an illustrative project list is to provide a lot of flexibility moving forward."
The plan has yet to be finalized, though is expected to be by May or June.
Money, of course, is an issue and new state laws could hamper it further.
House Bill 464, sponsored by Rep. Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, would repeal the ability for individual counties to introduce a local option gas tax. The bill was slated for a third reading in the state house on Wednesday.
That would be a problem because of the $181.6 million that would be spent on the project, $132.3 million would be local funding. A chunk of that local funding would come from the gas tax. Missoula voted to approve a two-cent gas tax last year.
"Holy smokes — if we don't have that kind of gas tax on a user basis, it then sends the message to me that for us to do these other kinds of projects that our community needs, we're going to have to raise impact fees or rely more on the (Missoula Redevelopment Agency) to help fund those things," councilor Heather Harp said. "I think that is a disastrous way to look at funding."
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Contact him on Twitter @jordyhansen or via email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com