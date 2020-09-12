Missoula consent posters head to Germany

Merrill said the division has received a lot of positive feedback on the campaign, including letters from people expressing gratitude for the sex-positive nature of the materials. And now, they'll earn the county some pocket change with the museum agreeing to pay the county 150 Euros, or roughly $178, in exchange for permission to feature the posters for 10 years.

“A lot of sexual violence campaigns can be sad or depressing to look at, and this really promotes that like sex can be fun and relationships can be fun,” Merrill said.

“I think that there are a lot of times when the word consent feels like it's this legally binding thing," Merrill said. "That makes sex not fun, and that's unfortunate because consent is really what it takes to make sure that you are liking what's happening...That process of checking is certainly important to make sure you're not breaking the law, but it's also to make sure you're having good sex."

The campaign includes seven posters, two audio ads, and one video advertisement. Quick, who has done other work for the city and county including posters for the Western Montana Fair, said he was proud to be involved in the campaign.

“Whenever I can do something with my illustration style that seems helpful, it feels good,” he said.