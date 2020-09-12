Missoula consent posters head to Germany

Bright yellow and turquoise posters featuring phrases like "We had mind-blowing consent," "I've never consented that hard in my life," and "We consented each other's brains out last night" that were created for the Missoula City-County’s Relationship Violence Services Prevention Division will soon be on display in a German museum.
“These posters have been around, they've gotten some national attention, and then out of the blue, we got a request from the German Hygiene Museum to feature our posters in an exhibit on human sexuality,” Kelly McGuire, manager of the Prevention Division, said Tuesday in a meeting with the Missoula County Board of Commissioners.
Local artist Josh Quick worked with Partners Creative, a Missoula-based marketing agency, to brainstorm and create the illustrations for the division's consent campaign, which aims to promote a positive consent culture and is part of a broader campaign to prevent sexual violence in the greater Missoula area called Make Your Move!
"My style maybe creates a rounder edge for such a kind of edgy subject using cartoons," Quick said.
The posters feature illustrations of couples talking, embracing each other, riding a tandem bicycle and laying side-by-side in bed. Since the campaign launched in 2017, the images and clever taglines have been featured across the state, in the bathrooms of restaurants and bars, testing clinics, and domestic violence and sexual violence prevention agencies. They're even visible at Missoula's Adam & Eve adult store, said Brenna Merrill, Make Your Move! coordinator.
Merrill said the division has received a lot of positive feedback on the campaign, including letters from people expressing gratitude for the sex-positive nature of the materials. And now, they'll earn the county some pocket change with the museum agreeing to pay the county 150 Euros, or roughly $178, in exchange for permission to feature the posters for 10 years.
“A lot of sexual violence campaigns can be sad or depressing to look at, and this really promotes that like sex can be fun and relationships can be fun,” Merrill said.
“I think that there are a lot of times when the word consent feels like it's this legally binding thing," Merrill said. "That makes sex not fun, and that's unfortunate because consent is really what it takes to make sure that you are liking what's happening...That process of checking is certainly important to make sure you're not breaking the law, but it's also to make sure you're having good sex."
The campaign includes seven posters, two audio ads, and one video advertisement. Quick, who has done other work for the city and county including posters for the Western Montana Fair, said he was proud to be involved in the campaign.
“Whenever I can do something with my illustration style that seems helpful, it feels good,” he said.
In other local government news:
- Missoula County elected officials are chugging along with efforts to restore passenger rail service to southern Montana. The county is hosting the virtual Montana Passenger Rail Summit from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, to educate and advocate for increasing rail connectivity across the region. Commissioners and other speakers will also discuss the recently-established Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. Registration is free and is online at montanapassengerrailsummit.org.
- On Monday, the Missoula City Council will vote on a request to rezone 2920 Expo Parkway in Grant Creek Village for the building of a subdivision that would essentially double the population of the area. Many neighbors and community groups have expressed opposition to the rezone, which would allow for higher density development, citing traffic concerns.
- Developers are requesting to rezone a property in the Riverfront Triangle District, located between Broadway and the Clark Fork River, to allow for a taller building. No plans for the building have been finalized yet, but Nick Kaufman of WGM Group, representing the Wise Family Trust, said the idea is to build a mixed-use office and residential building. The Missoula City Council’s Land Use and Planning Committee listened to a presentation on the proposed development agreement on Wednesday but did not take any action. The council will take up the proposal again at a future meeting.
- The Missoula County Elections Office sent out mailers this week to polling place voters to educate them about mail voting in advance of the all-mail general election on Nov 3. The Elections Office also sent mailers to inactive voters encouraging them to update their registration. Residents have also started receiving mailers from third-party organizations, which can be confusing, Missoula County spokesperson Allison Franz said in an email. The easiest way to tell if it's a legitimate mailer is to look for the Missoula Votes logo, Franz said. The office has also compiled outreach materials online at missoula.co/electionoutreach for organizations to distribute. More election information is online at missoulavotes.com.
