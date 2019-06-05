Missoula may make it easier for construction apprentices to “earn while they learn” their trades’ skills working on city projects.
On Wednesday, city councilors Heather Harp and Gwen Jones unveiled a plan that would give bidding preference to construction companies who use people in registered apprentice programs. The preference is only for large construction contracts on city projects totaling $500,000 or more, and is meant to promote job training, improve workforce skills, and enhance economic vitality.
Harp noted that apprenticeships are a career pathway to learning skills while working under supervision, and harken back to the Middle Ages. Most trades use them to connect master tradespeople with the next generation’s workforce.
In a memo to the City Council’s administration and finance committee, Harp and Jones wrote that a variety of circumstances during the past few decades culminated in a workforce shortage in the construction trades statewide.
“Exacerbating this shortage was the Great Recession, forcing many tradespeople to leave Missoula to look for better-paying jobs,” they wrote. “Additionally, the lack of tradespeople contributes to the rising price of newly constructed residential units as contractors vie for workers to finish projects.”
Jones added that American culture is shifting away from the trades, with students going into technical trades or getting college degrees instead of performing construction work.
“It’s not always shown as the best life, and kids are told they can go into tech and get rich,” Jones said. “As a result, not nearly enough of the population is looking at going into the trades, even though it’s a good way to support a family.
“How do we convince kids this is good and they learn better skills? This is a conversation that’s starting to happen in Montana.”
Under the proposed resolution, contractors who promise to use apprentices for at least 10% of the total labor hours on a construction project, where the city of Missoula is the project owner, will be given a 5% preference in the bidding process. The total value of the preference wouldn’t exceed $100,000.
Chief Administrative Officer Dale Bickell used an example of a low bid on a project could come in at $500,000, but a bidder promising to use apprentices for 10 percent of the labor bids $525,000.
“That means the $525,000 bid would get awarded the bid, based on the contract. But the bid is still $525,000,” Bickell said.
Jones readily acknowledged that at least initially, the proposal could make projects more expensive. But once more people are trained as carpenters, electricians, plumbers and in other construction fields, she expects the competition will pick up and drive the costs down.
“We’re trying to hit that sweet spot in providing bid preference,” Jones said. “Will it cost more or not? Possibly, but in the long run if we get more people into the trades it may not.”
The proposal also could benefit the larger construction companies like Dick Anderson or Sletten, which have their own registered apprenticeship programs, Harp added.
“There’s some advantage in this, I’m not denying that,” Harp said. “But the thing is, they don’t know what other companies are bidding. The idea is to move the needle in the right direction for more apprentices.”
Jones added that it also may create incentives for other construction firms to start their own apprentice programs.
All of the contractors awarded bids under the preference program would have to submit to the city verified payroll reports on at least a monthly basis, certifying the names of the workers, their trade and hours worked, with designations for journey level workers or apprentices to ensure compliance. Apprentices don’t have to be 10% of every trade, but a cumulative total.
If a contractor was awarded a preferential bid and failed to comply with the required 10% registered apprentice clause, it would be considered a breach of contract and the city could temporarily or permanently stop the work. The contractor also could be penalized for future contracts.
The proposal was endorsed at Wednesday’s meeting by Kasey Dirnberger, the career technical educator for Missoula County Public Schools; Derek Hitt, a carpenter with the Missoula Area Central Labor Council; and Lisa Davey with the Montana AFL-CIO.
“This has the potential to reduce the overall cost of the project, not just because you have more people in the work force, but apprentices make 60 percent of the work force, so that contractor will cost less as well,” Davey said.
Dirnberger added that initially, people in the construction industry were upset about the proposal, but eventually realized how the apprenticeships could benefit them, and that the city was using incentives rather than enforcement.
“This is a slow change, but will be beneficial in the future,” Dirnberger said. “This helps students get into the work force and know what to expect.”
If approved, the city would revisit the process in 12 to 18 months to see how it’s working.
Councilor Jesse Ramos, who is a financial consultant, supports the project, noting that he’s seen information that compared the compared the lifetime earnings of a plumber versus those of a urologist. The plumber is able to earn money as an apprentice while the urologist is accumulating student loans learning a trade, and it isn’t until the doctor is 46 years old that the loans are paid off and the urologist’s income starts to exceed that of the plumber.
However, if the plumber starts a business, the wages exceeds those of the urologist by far.
“I think you guys are 100% right that somehow there’s a stigma attached” to being in the trades, Ramos said. “There are incredible opportunities for these people.”
Councilor Mirtha Becerra added that supporting the apprentice programs also could raise wages to help combat Missoula’s affordable housing crisis.
“This will help us get closer to some kind of mechanism for the younger population trying to start a life in Missoula affordable a home,” Becerra said. “I think this is a really important step in getting to the affordable housing issue.”
The Administration and Finance Committee plans to hear more on the resolution at its Jun 12 meeting, Harp said.