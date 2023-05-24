Phillip Small-Ray, Dolores Gibson and William Gratz were cleaning up around Gibson’s camp near downtown Missoula in the Clark Fork Natural Park on Wednesday morning. All three are living unsheltered, and Gibson has a large tent set up near the riverbank.

They were going about their business a few hours before a city council committee debated and approved a proposed emergency ordinance that would allow city staff to remove camps in public park areas in certain cases if the camp is deemed to pose a public safety threat or is interfering with infrastructure maintenance.

Gibson and Small-Ray readily acknowledge that they’re living unsheltered mainly due to battles with addiction and substance abuse. But, they say, there’s not really any other options besides camping in public parks.

“I don’t blame the city for thinking that way,” Small-Ray said, when asked how he would feel if he were camping in a public park and asked to move. “But it would kind of feel like the community has let us down.”

“Like they’re against us,” Gibson agreed. “Yes, we’re homeless, but we’re part of the community, too.”

Small-Ray said that if camps in public parks are removed, more people will just camp farther out of the inner core of the city, maybe along the Kim Williams Trail.

“Some people will go along with it, but some people are gonna stand their ground,” Small-Ray said. “And that will give everyone (who’s camping) a bad name in the community.”

Emergency ordinance

There’s been a noticeable and drastic rise in the number of unsheltered people camping in public areas in Missoula this spring.

On Wednesday, Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess announced that he recently formed an Urban Camping Policy Advisory Team and is working on a way to bring its work to the public.

Also, Eran Pehan, the city’s director of community planning, development and innovation said she and her staff and other partners are looking at ways to open the Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter for homeless people year-round instead of just during the cold months.

And finally, the city council’s Climate, Conservation and Parks Committee voted 8-1 to approve an emergency ordinance clarifying that not all city lands are closed to overnight camping and declaring an emergency to protect public health, safety and welfare.

“In my time on council there has not been an issue that has been brought up that has risen to this level of public comment both in voicemails and in emails," said city council member Amber Sherrill. "So everyone around this (city council meeting desk) understands the level of emergency and crisis we’re dealing with, a humanitarian crisis, a crisis for our community, a social crisis. This change would bring us into compliance with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision and also allow us to move people along in the instances where there are kids camps, needed cleanups, safety risks, maintenance, things like that.”

The federal court decision Sherrill was referring to means cities can’t criminalize camping in public spaces if there’s nowhere else for homeless individuals to go.

Donna Gaukler, the director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, said the minor but important change is just one part of a “slate of tools” the city is working on.

“It leaves intact a useful tool in maintaining a level of decorum, safety and security for all our residents,” Gaukler said. “Just like the general population, almost everybody is a really great person, but sometimes people are challenged, and we need ways within parks in particular that all camps, the Boys and Girls Club, the YMCA camps, the Montana Natural History Center’s camps, all our daycare providers, that we continue to provide the level of safety that people expect.”

Gaukler said that urban camping does at times pose a public safety and health threat.

“We do at times have situations of encampments where we are experiencing, observing hypodermic needles, human waste, potentially dangerous situations,” Gaukler said. “We can’t expect our kids to have experience to say this is a dangerous situation. This is a surgical approach to maintain safety while at the same time knowing every human being needs treated with dignity and respect.”

Shannone Hart, the vice president of the board of Youth Homes, said the organization's Shirley Miller Attention Home is a shelter for youth who have experienced trauma. She said the staff have repeatedly had to call police because of issues with urban camping in the park behind the shelter. She told the council that the kids often see fights, fires and other forms of violence at the public city park behind the shelter.

"I know you have a really tough job but we have some really serious, serious health and safety issues," Hart said. "I don’t want anybody to be criminally charged for being homeless but there is a fraction of that population that is very dangerous to society as well."

Gaukler said that the new ordinance simply codifies something that Parks has already been enforcing.

Mayor Hess said the city is “encumbered by the federal court decisions that it is cruel and unusual punishment to criminalize camping in urban parks if there’s nowhere else to go and we don’t have enough shelter beds.”

“Missoula is not in the business of criminalizing homelessness,” Hess said. “That’s not our intent.”

Hess said the emergency ordinance is one action of many that the city is taking with regard to the escalated urban camping in the community.

“As I outlined on Monday night, this is an issue that the city continues to take very seriously,” he said. “And I think we have two obligations. We first off have an obligation to have a compassionate response to those in our community who are living without shelter. We have an obligation to take care of folks in our community. We have an obligation to do that humanely, to do that with compassion and to achieve the best outcomes we can for folks in our community."

"We also have an obligation to protect the health, safety and welfare of our community and to address problematic behaviors to address aspects of urban camping that are dangerous and unsafe.”

He said the city’s code is currently antiquated, and the city attorney’s staff have recommended this motion.

“We simply don't have the resources at the city of Missoula to address urban camping and to address the root causes, the upstream causes of homelessness and untreated mental health issues and untreated addiction issues and all of the other issues that come together to put us in the position that we're in right now,” Hess said. “So we find that we are spending city resources dealing with a very downstream effect of a failure at the state and federal level to address the upstream causes of homelessness. So we're in an unfortunate situation, we're doing the best we can with limited resources.”

The emergency ordinance will have to be passed by the full city council on Monday, June 5 and is effective for 90 days. The council may consider making it permanent.

City council member Daniel Carlino wanted an amendment to the proposed ordinance. Essentially, Carlino wanted it to “not be criminal” to be in a park between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., as is prohibited currently. Carlino’s amendment was voted down 9-1.

Gaukler said that anytime a camp is removed, the residents are given two days of notice and other precautions are taken to make sure they don’t lose their belongings. She said that the new ordinance will address issues like people "erecting structures, digging in the park or depositing refuse or creating a health and safety hazard."

"One criticism that we've received, that I think is unfounded, is we're not doing anything about urban camping," Gaukler said. She noted that 27 employees recently cleaned up two dump-truck loads of trash from encampments.

"This is a targeted amendment to give us another tool in the tool box in the event that parks employees identify people as being in conflict with programs or recreational programming or kids' programming or maintenance infrastructure that needs addressed," Gaukler said. She said the city's goal is "compliance, not fines."

She said the Poverello Center's Homeless Outreach Team does phenomenal work in making people aware of new city regulations. Gaukler said that many people often move on when asked to do so, but others simply "double down" and refuse.

Nowhere to go

Everyone seemed to agree that the city will simply be asking people to move from one place to another rather than into permanent, stable housing.

Carlino noted that the city recently closed the Authorized Camping Site and the Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter.

“Where are we expecting people to go after we forcibly remove them?” Carlino asked. He said it is “not a solution at all” to tell people they have to move without giving them any options.

Pehan said that Carlino asked a great question.

“We know that until we can expand shelter capacity in the community, we know we are just moving people from one place to another,” Pehan said. “The intent here isn’t moving these folks out of these locations to move them into shelters."

However the city has efforts in the works to provide more shelter beds to help get folks who want to off the street, she said, adding they're working on an extension of the Winter Emergency Shelter.

Pehan noted that there was a significant increase in urban camping after the Winter Shelter closed.

Council member Kristen Jordan said she was having “cognitive dissonance” because she doesn’t want to criminalize homelessness, but her constituents have repeatedly and consistently urged her to do something. So, she said, she was mainly voting “yes” on the ordinance because she had vowed to represent her constituents.

At the end of the committee meeting, Carlino said he was “disappointed” in the committee’s decision and said he would be reaching out to the ACLU to “sue over decisions like this.”