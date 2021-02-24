Missoula considers renaming Higgins Avenue Bridge to honor Salish history

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Place names have deep and significant meaning in many Indigenous American cultures.

"It's not really just a name, it's a story, it's history, it's our way of life," Séliš-Ql̓ispé Culture Committee Director Tony Incashola said. "This coming together to share a little bit of history, not only among ourselves, but with our communities — it's a long time coming for things like this to happen, to heal, to be one."

Higgins Bridge is state property and Missoula will have to ask the state's Transportation Commission for the name change, possibly by a letter of support or resolution. The Missoula City Council expressed support to push the name change forward and will have to make a formal proposal by March 10 to have it brought forth at the April meeting of the Transportation Commission.

Several councilors brought forth an idea to place either a plaque or other type of interpretive education display near the bridge. The idea of putting a visual element of grizzly bear tracks on the bridge was also mentioned.

No motion was made by the City Council, as the proposal and discussion were informational in nature. It does, however, provide a path forward and the name change will be taken up at a later date.