Missoula considers renaming Higgins Avenue Bridge to honor Salish history

The Higgins Avenue Bridge, which is under reconstruction, could soon undergo a name change.
A proposal was discussed by the City of Missoula with support from Missoula County to rename the structure "Bear Tracks Bridge" during a Wednesday Missoula Public Works Committee meeting.
The name, which was chosen by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, has deep meaning in Salish culture.
Bear Tracks Bridge would honor Louis Vanderburg, who was a highly respected sub-chief in the Salish Tribe in the late 1800s, as well as the Vanderburg family. Vanderburg's father, whose Salish name translates in English to Grizzly Bear Tracks, was also a noted sub-chief in the Tribe.
He was commonly referred to as Bear Tracks, which became the English-given family name for the Vanderburgs.
"It has no higher stature in all of Salish history," said Thompson Smith, the coordinator of Tribal History and Geography Projects for CSKT, during a presentation at the committee meeting.
The proposed name of the bridge is also directly relevant to its site. In October 1891, during the U.S. government's forced removal of Indigenous people in the Bitterroot Valley to the Flathead Reservation, one of the parties, led by Louis Vanderburg — whose Salish name translates as Far Away Grizzly — crossed the Clark Fork River near the modern-day location of Higgins Bridge.
Place names have deep and significant meaning in many Indigenous American cultures.
"It's not really just a name, it's a story, it's history, it's our way of life," Séliš-Ql̓ispé Culture Committee Director Tony Incashola said. "This coming together to share a little bit of history, not only among ourselves, but with our communities — it's a long time coming for things like this to happen, to heal, to be one."
Higgins Bridge is state property and Missoula will have to ask the state's Transportation Commission for the name change, possibly by a letter of support or resolution. The Missoula City Council expressed support to push the name change forward and will have to make a formal proposal by March 10 to have it brought forth at the April meeting of the Transportation Commission.
Several councilors brought forth an idea to place either a plaque or other type of interpretive education display near the bridge. The idea of putting a visual element of grizzly bear tracks on the bridge was also mentioned.
No motion was made by the City Council, as the proposal and discussion were informational in nature. It does, however, provide a path forward and the name change will be taken up at a later date.
The Séliš-Ql̓ispé Culture Committee and the Séliš-Ql̓ispé Elders Advisory Council staff considered the issue, conducted research, and discussed the name change during an August meeting between the Tribal Council and the County Commissioner.
Several potential names were offered, though Bear Tracks was not on the original list. A consensus was reached by the Culture Committee and Elders Advisory Council on Jan. 27 and it was unanimously approved by the Tribal Council on Feb. 3.
"Looking at this opportunity of the reconstruction of the Higgins Avenue Bridge, it seemed like an opportune time, particularly with an eye towards the significance of the bridge itself and earlier examples of that bridge and events that took place there, to bring in a different angle, a different view of what this place means, and to do so by naming a significant piece of public infrastructure," County Commissioner David Strohmaier said.
