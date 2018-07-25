A draft of a “Zero by Fifty” program, which aims to significantly reduce the amount of waste Missoula residents send to the landfill, was unveiled Wednesday after two years in the making.
The goal of the program is to cut the waste stream in Missoula by 90 percent by 2050, according to Chase Jones, the city’s energy conservation and climate action coordinator. He noted that 90 percent is “good enough to be considered Zero Waste” among advocates for programs like this.
Two years ago, the city signed a resolution to adopt the Zero Waste goal. Jones told the City Council Wednesday morning that sending waste to landfills isn’t inevitable, and a large group working on the Zero Waste proposal has put together and prioritized 42 actions the community can take to achieve the goal.
The plan has four guiding principles:
• To rethink waste and materials as resources rather than something to be discarded;
• To involve all Missoula residents by eliminating barriers to recycling;
• To prioritize solutions that are “upstream” — as in source production — and “midstream” — meaning reusing and repairing waste products;
• And incorporating transparency and accountability along the way.
“It’s a new approach to what we traditionally consider as waste,” Jones said. “… It’s a rather lofty goal and we need to get going on it to hit that timeline.”
The group that put together the proposal estimates that Missoulians will put between 91,000 and 112,000 tons of municipal solid waste in the landfill in 2018. That doesn’t include industrial, hazardous or construction waste.
About 27 percent of the landfill waste is paper products, 15 percent is food, 13 percent is yard trimmings and another 13 percent plastics, 10 percent is rubber, leather and textiles. Metal, wood, glass and other products fill out the remaining 22 percent.
Lessening the waste stream not only increases the life of landfills, it also lessens the amount of greenhouse gas emissions from the rotting materials, according to the proposal.
The plan outlines 25 activities the city could take within the first three years that include installing Zero Waste stations — basically, recycling bins paired with a garbage can — in public parks and downtown; expand the materials accepted at Garden City Compost and the drop-off options for recyclables and reusables; and develop education campaigns and city policies that promote Zero Waste.
Another nine activities that can be undertaken in the following three to five years include supporting a more comprehensive food recovery network; working with private waste collectors to implement every-other-week trash collection; and implementing a mandatory retailer take-back for items that are hazardous household wastes or aren’t reusable, recyclable or compostable locally.
Five more are long-term actions that include incorporating reusable and recycled materials into municipal road construction and maintenance projects; providing incentives for recycling debris such as asphalt, bricks, carpet and lumber; and banning landfill disposal of compostable organics and reusable and recyclable materials.
“What will it look like in the community when you can recycle or compost everything so eventually your monthly garbage can fit in a shoebox?” Katie Deuel, executive director of Missoula’s Home ReSource, asked the council.
She added that living in the West presents challenges to the Zero Waste commitment, but Missoula can be a leader in the region to overcome those challenges.
Council member Jesse Ramos said that while he supports the concept, he needs more specifics before he can vote for the proposal laid out Wednesday and that will be revisited for additional discussion next week at the council’s meeting.
“I want to make sure the plan doesn’t just sound good, but is good,” Ramos said.
Along with the challenge of moving recyclables long distances, council members wondered aloud about the cost of the undertaking, with some noting that not only does the public need to buy into this, but the city also needs to work with the private sector and create community partnerships for it to work.
Yet most of the council members said they like where this is headed. Council Chairman Bryan von Lossberg added that even with the questions, he enthusiastically supports the proposal.
“It’s natural to have questions here that we’re bringing up around cost and such,” von Lossberg said. “There will not be answers to those questions by next week, but this commits us to taking that first step … and causes me no concern. If we wait to have specific answers to every detail and to every step along the way, we’ll never move.
“We can deliberate over specifics as we go down the road. This is that big commitment to get us moving forward.”
Jones said the first step is hiring a full-time city staff member to oversee the plan’s implementation, followed by conducting a community baseline waste study and creating a long-term budget and financing strategy.
“We have a plan, we have leadership, but it will take some resources” as well as time and commitment, Deuel added. “It will be messy. There will be ups and downs, but we need to keep our eyes on the prize and set ourselves up for the future, and learn from our mistakes as we go along.”