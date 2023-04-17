Missoula’s breakneck pace of building projects shows no sign of cooling off.

The total market value of all construction in Missoula in 2022 was $322.7 million, just shy of the all-time record of $325.2 million set in 2021.

That’s according to the city’s Community Planning, Development and Innovation office, which issued 1,067 building permits last year.

Since the end of the Great Recession, red-hot demand for housing in Missoula and a correlated interest in commercial projects has fueled a long-running building boom, although some years have seen much more activity than others.

The market value of all projects in Missoula hit a spike of $277 million in 2017, dipped in 2018, 2019 and 2020 and then roared back to unprecedented heights after the pandemic in 2021 and 2022.

The number of permitted dwelling units decreased 36% from 2021 to 2022, from a total of 1,338 to 861. Still, that’s a huge increase from the roughly 460 homes each year that were permitted in both 2019 and 2020.

One of the big reasons why 2021 saw so many housing units green-lighted was because of a huge apartment project on the Northside, The Villagio.

There were a few big housing projects permitted in 2022, including a 42-unit complex on Rimel Road and a 35-unit apartment project on southwest Higgins. A search of all the building projects listed by the city last year reveals lots of cannabis dispensaries as well as a new Texas Roadhouse restaurant at Southgate Mall, right next to a new Hobby Lobby. Both those projects are still under construction.

Eran Pehan, the director of the city's office of Community Planning, Development and Innovation, said she and her team have been inundated with development applications. They've tried to reorganize to speed up the process over the last couple years.

"We’ve made and maintained good progress on building permits review times with our current level of staff," she said in an email. "However, to achieve that, and to address our historic level of subdivision applications, other things have suffered. This has resulted in backlogs and delays for rezoning applications, subdivision exemption applications, and other reviews that do not have statutory deadlines."

The office reorganized in November of 2020 in the face of crushing demand.

"The decision to prioritize building permits was one we made in collaboration with the development community," Pehan said. "It was the most effective thing we could do to support the creation of new homes today while addressing the larger complications and delays related to our code. This prioritization has allowed us to make tangible and meaningful progress towards our immediate goal to create more housing, while working on the broader goal to modernize our code."

The city is in the process of rewriting its building and zoning codes.

"One of our primary goals in code reform is to streamline and simplify our code, which will allow us to make even more headway on permit review timelines alongside reducing the review times for all other land use review, without needing to add significant capacity to our planning team," Pehan added.

Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess, speaking at a recent City Club Missoula forum, said code reform will be transformative.

"(It) doesn't sound very sexy," he said. "But it is probably the most impactful thing that we can do to improve the livability of our community and the affordability of housing for the next generation."

Looking forward

It appears 2023 will also be a year of explosive growth. Even out-of-state developers are getting in on the action. For example, an Arizona company called Miramonte Homes is planning a 163-unit subdivision on the western edge of Missoula. That's in addition to a 146-unit development it's in the final stages of completing nearby.

Eric Entringer, president of the company, said it was attracted to the Missoula market for a number of reasons.

"The city offers an exceptional quality of life to its residents with a publicly funded four-year university, employment diversification, job growth, exceptional open space and more," he said.

It may have more projects on the horizon.

"Miramonte is a long-term investor in the markets we operate, including both the city and county of Missoula as well as greater Montana," Entringer said. "We continue to look for development opportunities throughout the city and county and are excited about our future projects in Missoula."

Commercial buildings are also an important part of the construction boom.

A huge new mixed-use residential and commercial complex is under construction near the intersection of Mullan and Reserve Street. Called Mullan Crossing, it will feature restaurants, housing and business spaces.

Recently the Missoula Economic Partnership helped secure a $27,000 state-funded planning grant to help Zip Beverage expand and build a massive new distribution warehouse and headquarters in town.

"Zip Beverage is expanding into new markets, hiring and training new employees and investing in their Missoula headquarters," said Grant Kier, CEO of the Partnership. "The Big Sky Trust Fund grant will support architectural and engineering planning for their new facility."

For a list of big development projects in the works that need to be reviewed by the city, visit EngageMissoula.com.