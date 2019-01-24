Missoula City Council members continued fine-combing through the Hillview Crossing proposed townhouse development on Wednesday, focusing this week on infrastructure maintenance costs and obligations, police availability, and wildlife accommodation.
Wednesday’s two-hour meeting was the fourth time the townhouse project has come before either the entire City Council or its Land Use and Planning Committee in the past two months; it’s expected to be discussed again at a committee meeting in February.
Councilors are paying close attention to the details in this proposed development because of the potential impacts on neighboring areas, particularly those downhill from the 26-acre building site. The plan calls for four tiers totaling 68 townhomes on slopes with up to a 25 percent grade on vacant property between Hillview Way and Saranac Drive.
“One thing we are wrestling with and you’re hearing about is there are a lot of questions for future viability,” Councilor Bryan von Lossberg said. “What feels different about this, and I have heard from constituents, is the hillside this is happening on.”
Traditionally, if something goes wrong, the subdivision homeowners association deals with it. But in this case, von Lossberg said, problems could affect a much larger area. The property is west of Hillview Way, south of the Wapikya area south of South 39th Street and north of the Moose Can Gully neighborhood, and would be accessed off Hillview Way.
Another reason for the close scrutiny is that this is a Townhouse Exemption Development — or TED — that doesn’t follow the city’s traditional subdivision regulations as part of an effort to encourage high-density housing. In addition, because it’s larger than 10 units, the development needs a conditional use permit.
“If this was a regular subdivision, under state law the review criteria is spelled out. You pick through that criteria and voila, it’s either approved or not,” said Councilor John DiBari. “But this isn’t a subdivision, so it’s basically zoning compliance and the review criteria are greatly different.”
He noted that many smaller TEDs have been approved quickly, but in this case they’ve had to request more information based on issues raised by neighbors and other agencies.
Attorney Alan McCormick, who represents Hillview Crossing developers John Guiliani and Dan Ermatinger, said that one reason the project is moving forward on this parcel is that all of the easy housing locations already have been built upon. He agreed that the city has valid concerns, but added that they can be mitigated.
“Staff’s (23) conditions of approval have addressed those challenges,” McCormick said. “You also have adopted hillside standards that take into consideration slope and hillside, which reduced the density allowed … so we have checks and balances along the way.”
Last week’s discussions were mainly on road-related issues, and this week the committee dove deeper into maintenance costs and responsibilities. City councilors are concerned that once the TED is fully built out and the plowing, parking enforcement and street maintenance become the homeowners association’s responsibility, that organization eventually could dissolve and create problems for the city.
They’re also focusing attention on what will be a new stormwater drainage system, after downslope residents said their lots already flood during heavy rains.
Jason Rice with Territorial Landworks Inc., who also works for the developers, said he checked with other Missoula area homeowners associations and they pay anywhere from $67 to $300 per month to cover group expenses. He said city staff’s calculations are closer to $64 per month for Hillview Crossing residents, and the stormwater maintenance should only involve annual silt removal.
“I’m trying to show you this is a reasonable number,” Rice said, adding that the city “can’t write regulations for everything.” He sought to assure the council that the plan is well thought out, and he’s fully confident in the stormwater draining plan.
Still, DiBari asked the staff to contemplate conditions that would provide a “backstop” in case the homeowners association “goes defunct.”
Other topics touched upon Wednesday included the parks and trails systems, provisions that would minimize negative impacts on wildlife that pass through the neighborhood, and the location of a sewer line. DiBari also requested geo-technical details, and what the plans are for materials used to cut and fill the property to make it level enough for buildings.
“We’ve had conversations before about getting the cart before the horses, and if we are going to do our level best to ensure this works out, we should have that information prior to giving our approval,” he said.