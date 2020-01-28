A controversial condo project in the University District got a green light Monday from the Missoula City Council, but with a restriction on commercial use.
The council approved in a 9-to-0 vote late Monday the rezoning of a portion of South Fourth Street East and Ronald Avenue, along with vacation of the rights of way, to make way for a four-story, 48-unit upscale condo building. Councilor Julie Merritt abstained; Councilors John Contos and Jesse Ramos were absent.
The council's approval came after the addition of a condition prohibiting the developer from leasing or selling units for commercial use.
Prior to a public comment period lasting over an hour, several members of the Missoula City Council expressed support for the project.
"We want more density, not less," said Councilor Gwen Jones, of Ward 3. "We want to be housing more people. This would be a situation where we would be creating far more density, which is what we are trying to do in this town."
"Our area where we can influence this project in a positive manner is through the right of way vacation," added Councilor Jordan Hess, of Ward 2, in support of the project.
Councilors said the right of way vacation allows them to negotiate with developer and property owner Cole Bergquist to establish conditions such as agreeing to help pay for the relocation of the historic homes and include affordable housing for 20% of the units.
"It is important to note that this is the first time that the city of Missoula is able to condition affordability as an inclusionary policy," Hess said.
Neighbors to the project have protested, saying the condos would change the historic nature of the neighborhood, drive up housing prices, and increase traffic with commercial units.
However, developers and councilors have said the project aligns with the city's growth policy, which calls for high-density housing close to the urban core of Missoula where services are more readily available, in addition to affordable units.
"It creates affordability that is permanent, that is deed restricted, that is structural," Hess said. "This affordability is not at the whim of the landowner, it is not at the whim of the market, it is permanent structural affordability."
Developers have not released formal designs for the project, but on Friday, Bergquist shared an image to Facebook of what the project would look like if it is built in the proposed location, and to the maximum height of 65 feet, which he said they do not plan to do. Bergquist commissioned the image from an architectural rendering firm in response to another image created by a Missoula resident who wished to remain anonymous that was circulating on social media. That image showed a large structure Bergquist described earlier as a "gross misrepresentation."
Dana Boussard, who owns a house at the intersection of Fourth and Gerald Street, told the Missoulian she feels the project would be an "eyesore" and would take away from the historic quality of the University District.
"I think the city does not take into account ... why people move here," Boussard told the Missoulian prior to the meeting. "People move here because they can take their dog and run down by the river and not be obstructed by $900,000 condos and parking garages."
Bergquist earlier said entry-level condos would be much less than $500,000, although the final prices for all the units had not been set.
The University District was put under a "neighborhood character overlay" a year ago to prevent people from buying and consolidating several properties to build mansion-like homes. While the overlay regulates the style of single family homes, it does not address multifamily structures.
"The point of it is that people cannot take two or three houses and scrape them and build one house," said Jones, of Ward 3.
Jones sponsored the University District overlay and said consolidating properties to build one house goes against the city's growth policy, whereas the new condos would support it.
But Boussard said the level of dissent meant the council should not move ahead with the project, at least as currently proposed.
"The people of the neighborhood don't want it, and so I think for the time being, they should not rezone."