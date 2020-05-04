Missoula council begins earlier meetings, extends opportunity for public comment

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Missoula City Council has moved its meetings up an hour to begin at 6 p.m. each Monday and is extending the comment period by a week for public hearings on items of high interest.

In the past, council meetings have gone past midnight on nights when members of the public have shown up to comment on controversial topics. Both of the new procedural changes aim to mitigate late-night meetings and make it easier for the public to participate.

The council held its first 6 p.m. meeting Monday night virtually. At the meeting, Mayor John Engen announced the council is also extending the time allowed for public comment by a week for a budget amendment request relating to the BUILD grant. He said the council will continue extended public comment periods for public hearings at future meetings.

"During conversations with staff and council leadership, it occurred to us that the traditional way of doing public hearings where we have a committee presentation that you all hear the same presentation on the evening of the public hearing, and then we typically have public comment, debate and vote on the same evening as the public hearing is not as effective as it could be," Engen said.