Missoula council begins earlier meetings, extends opportunity for public comment

The Missoula City Council has moved its meetings up an hour to begin at 6 p.m. each Monday and is extending the comment period by a week for public hearings on items of high interest.
In the past, council meetings have gone past midnight on nights when members of the public have shown up to comment on controversial topics. Both of the new procedural changes aim to mitigate late-night meetings and make it easier for the public to participate.
The council held its first 6 p.m. meeting Monday night virtually. At the meeting, Mayor John Engen announced the council is also extending the time allowed for public comment by a week for a budget amendment request relating to the BUILD grant. He said the council will continue extended public comment periods for public hearings at future meetings.
"During conversations with staff and council leadership, it occurred to us that the traditional way of doing public hearings where we have a committee presentation that you all hear the same presentation on the evening of the public hearing, and then we typically have public comment, debate and vote on the same evening as the public hearing is not as effective as it could be," Engen said.
This week, the city is accepting comment on the budget amendment for the BUILD grant, which the council will discuss again at next week's meeting. Public Works director Jeremy Keene said the amendment would not change the city’s commitment to spend $2 million on the project, but it gives the city the authority to spend $135,000 in early work. The BUILD project includes new streets between Mullan Road and Broadway to alleviate traffic congestion and to open the area up for development.
"We're using our local funding to accelerate the process by paying for the project developer work up front," Keene said Monday. "This is the scoping and the preliminary design work that has to happen ahead of getting authorization to use the BUILD money."
Members of the public have the entire week to review the meeting and submit comment by email, mail, drop off, by calling into meetings, or using a new e-comment feature on the city's website. Residents can now also leave voicemails at 406-552-6012.
"My hope is that we open public hearing, we get staff presentation, we hear questions, we hear comments from the audience during the meeting and then they have the entire remainder of the week to review the meeting and comment in a variety of ways," Engen said.
The change to meeting times is another effort by the council to make meetings more accessible for the public, after the council moved meetings online in light of COVID-19 concerns.
"The time will allow people to come down after work and then get home and still have time for dinner or other evening activities," Councilor Jordan Hess told the Missoulian. "We didn't want to go any earlier because we didn't want to make it difficult for people who work during the day, but this allows an extra hour for public comment at a reasonable hour of the day."
Council meetings used to start at 7 p.m., which Councilor Heidi West said interrupted the night for some parents. She said she thinks the 6 p.m. start time will allow "just enough time for people to unwind from work, maybe check in with their families and then head to a meeting before it gets too late."
West said the earlier meetings will also help councilors make better decisions on late nights with more controversial items of discussion because "nobody does their best work at midnight," West told the Missoulian.
Councilor Stacie Anderson told the Missoulian the council has considered changing meeting times in the past, and now seemed like a good time to do it with the other adjustments.
"Hopefully this will be a positive change to allow more people to engage with us on a lot of important issues that we will continue to talk about," Anderson told the Missoulian.
