Missoula council grants mayor additional power

The resolution is effective until April 30, at which point the council may vote to extend it.

Councilor Jesse Ramos said he doesn’t want the resolution to be misinterpreted as the council giving up its authority to the mayor and said he discussed the resolution with Engen prior to the meeting.

“I’m going to argue that we’re not giving up any of our authority because we’re still going to be able to review all of these documents just as we normally would and to me, this is something that just makes sense,” Ramos said.

Engen said he hopes the resolution can shorten the time council members spend meeting so they can have “all hands on deck in other arenas” in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Engen said a list of the contracts up for approval will be included on the agenda and available each Monday so council members can review them prior to the meeting.

“It should save us some time, temper risk, make this a little more efficient and create capacity,” Engen said.

Councilor Jordan Hess also emphasized that he takes the council’s role as a check on power very seriously, but felt this was a smart decision.

Hess said the city is looking at ways for the council to potentially move meetings online, but said that is difficult legally. He said Missoula is looking to other cities around the state to see how they are doing remote meetings and finding ways to engage the public that “might actually make us better after this crisis passes in terms of ways of engaging.”

