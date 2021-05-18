Missoula council hears discontent around affordable housing crisis

Missoulians' simmering discontent over the ongoing affordable housing crisis took center stage at Monday night's City Council meeting, with concerns voiced about problems with rent, landlords and lack of attainable shelter.
Nine different community members spoke at the beginning of the meeting, with nearly all of them saying they or someone they knew well had been forced out of housing, either due to rent increases or property changes by a landlord.
"The housing crisis is doing one of two things to our renting population," said Kenzie Carter, Missoula field manager of Forward Montana, at the meeting.
"It's either actively displacing members of our community due to rent increases and lack of livable wages, or it's holding members of our community hostage in barely affordable and often undesirable and or dangerous living conditions due to the fear they won't be able to find another place to live," she said.
"I have been a renter facing uncertainty," Carter added. "My rental was sold out from under me a couple years ago without much warning and searching for housing, even then, was utterly soul crushing."
Daniel Carlino, a candidate for City Council in Ward 3, said he was recently given 30 days notice by his landlord and now is among many Missoulians looking for housing.
Having already filed in Ward 3, he now needs to find housing in the area to continue his campaign.
Carlino suggested the council use COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government to subsidize rent and utilize more tax-increment funding for residential projects.
"We cannot build our way out of the housing crisis, with, quote unquote, affordable housing units and different housing projects," Carlino said. "We can't build our way out without regulations on housing."
A push to approach the council on the issue circulated on the Rent Strike Missoula Facebook group and landed on the radar of Missoula Rises, a local community group, as well as the western Montana chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, who also helped spread the word.
Several people raised concerns about how people without permanent housing in Missoula are treated. Last week, the Poverello Center issued a statement after encampments were cleared on Broadway Island.
“We are distressed by the recent actions of the Missoula Police Department to clear Broadway Island without other suitable locations for these individuals to go,” said Amy Allison Thompson, Poverello Center executive director, in the statement.
Comments to council on Monday night regarding homelessness were even more pointed.
"I cannot stress enough how villainizing and dehumanizing the city's actions and language has been over the last week," said Sara Ibis, a resident in Ward 6.
Andi Hoelzel, a family therapist at Partnership for Children, also expressed frustration about interactions between the unhoused and law enforcement.
"I got a call from a woman yesterday who said, 'My trailer was towed, I've been getting harassed by the police every night, I can't move it every night because I don't have the hookups to drive it to a new location and park it somewhere else. I get all of this police harassment and they tow it somewhere miles out by the airport and now I have to go get it,"' Hoelzel said.
"These are human beings who deserve the same dignity and respect that you get every day when you walk down the street," Hoelzel added. "They deserve it, too."
Mayor John Engen spoke for nearly 10 minutes addressing the topics brought up in the public comment period.
"We have been working on these issues for a very long time and they have been exacerbated painfully by a global pandemic," Engen said. "But I do know that this body is responsible for much and controls little. But what is within our control, we will endeavor to change and modify and make better."
He also pushed back against some of the phrasing used by commenters about law enforcement and Missoula's homeless population.
"When we talk about police harassing anyone, we need to be really careful about those characterizations," Engen said. "When police officers are responding to a camping situation that is the subject of a resident complaint, that resident has opinions and rights and responsibilities in the same way that the folks that would like to allow camping everywhere have."
Engen feels the best way to fix homelessness is to create housing, he said. In the short term, it comes down to providing temporary housing.
"I do believe that we have a path forward for creating more sanctioned camping areas," he said. "And I believe while those sanctioned camps have been disastrous in other communities, they have not here."
Councilor Heather Harp suggested looking at the zoning policies to find ways to "make room for more people." She also mentioned Missoula is no longer able to use inclusionary zoning policies due to recent changes in state law and that the city does not have the ability to put a cap on rent or prevent people from being evicted.
Councilor Gwen Jones expressed discontent with the state Legislature, as did Engen.
"I would say the entire time I've been on council, we've been talking about affordable housing," Jones said. "And I think there are many councilors who are beyond concerned about this and highly aware of the fact that we simply don't have a lot of tools to address this.
"It's beyond frustrating and frankly pretty tone deaf, if you ask me, of the Legislature to not give us more to work with when we've had this affordable housing issue continuing to be more and more serious and then have it simply blow up in front of our eyes with the pandemic," she added.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com