Missoula council hears discontent around affordable housing crisis

Andi Hoelzel, a family therapist at Partnership for Children, also expressed frustration about interactions between the unhoused and law enforcement.

"I got a call from a woman yesterday who said, 'My trailer was towed, I've been getting harassed by the police every night, I can't move it every night because I don't have the hookups to drive it to a new location and park it somewhere else. I get all of this police harassment and they tow it somewhere miles out by the airport and now I have to go get it,"' Hoelzel said.

"These are human beings who deserve the same dignity and respect that you get every day when you walk down the street," Hoelzel added. "They deserve it, too."

Mayor John Engen spoke for nearly 10 minutes addressing the topics brought up in the public comment period.

"We have been working on these issues for a very long time and they have been exacerbated painfully by a global pandemic," Engen said. "But I do know that this body is responsible for much and controls little. But what is within our control, we will endeavor to change and modify and make better."

He also pushed back against some of the phrasing used by commenters about law enforcement and Missoula's homeless population.