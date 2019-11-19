Current, former and future Missoula City Council members were in Helena on Monday to work on changes to Montana’s tax structure, a key feature of the council election this year.
Gwen Jones, who represents Ward 3, and Ward 4’s council member-elect Amber Sherrill spoke at a subcommittee of the Interim Revenue Committee in favor of opening up a local option sales tax in Montana, which both of them included in their successful campaigns. The council race focused heavily on rising property taxes, and how the city can mitigate the growing burden on local residents.
“I’ve spent the last six months knocking on many, many doors,” Sherrill told the committee. “I think I’ve knocked over 2,000 doors; probably 500 to 600 of those people I’ve actually spoken with. Those were in large homes, small homes, very wealthy areas and lower income areas — my ward is very diverse. Of all those conversations, I’d say only two to three did not include property taxes. So I think that’s a pretty good survey that Missoulians are worried about it.”
The left-leaning council members, in addition to Mayor John Engen, have said they see a local option sales tax, tailored toward goods and services most used by tourists, as the best way to offset rising property taxes for locals. However, as of right now, state law doesn’t allow a city like Missoula to impose a sales tax, limiting that authority to small resort towns. Current and recently elected conservative council members focused their campaigns on cutting city spending to ease tax burdens.
The subcommittee, created during the 2019 legislative session to study possibilities of updating state and local tax structures, focused Monday on deciding what exactly they should prioritize studying, with property tax burdens being the main thread among members of the bipartisan committee.
In addition to Jones and Sherrill, former City Council member Marilyn Marler, who now represents Missoula in the state House of Representatives, sits on the committee and spoke in favor of a local option sales tax.
Marler, who led one subgroup discussion, reported to the committee that her working group’s consensus was that a statewide sales tax, constitutionally capped at 4%, would be the best way to diversify tax revenue, though she said she personally preferred a local-option sales tax that could be better tailored to each community’s needs and preferences.
In her comments to the committee, council member-elect Sherrill said every person she talked to while campaigning was receptive to the idea of narrowly tailored local-option sales tax, aimed at tourist spending to offset property taxes, in Missoula.
State Sen. Dick Barrett, who represents Missoula and co-chairs the committee, also pointed out that Missoula is unique in that three of its largest employers — the University of Montana, hospitals and the federal government — don’t pay property taxes, leaving big holes that are filled by residential property taxes.
The state Legislature has nixed multiple different plans for statewide and local-options sales taxes over the years, but Mayor John Engen, shortly after the City Council election earlier this month, said he thought there may be more of an appetite for it at a state level as cities across the state begin feeling the same property tax pinch that Missoula has been feeling for a number of years.
The committee is set to meet again on Jan. 13 in Helena.