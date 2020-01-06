Three new Missoula City Council members took their oaths of office on Monday, joining three other incumbents in beginning four-year terms.
Mayor John Engen swore in freshman council members Amber Sherrill of Ward 4, John Contos of Ward 5, and Sandra Vasecka of Ward 6 during a ceremony in the City Council Chambers attended by their friends and family.
“There is no requirement that everyone agree. There is a requirement that we listen to one another, that we learn from one another and that we respect one another,” said Engen prior to swearing in incumbent Heidi West of Ward 1.
West, along with Ward 2’s Mirtha Becerra and Gwen Jones of Ward 3, defeated candidates who entered November’s election as part of Team Liberty. The team, created on the initiative of Councilman Jesse Ramos as a way to add more diversity to the typically left-leaning City Council, saw three victories.
“There’s definitely going to be learning curve, and if anyone says different, then they’re lying,” Sherrill said.
Sherrill, who has served as a board member on nonprofits and recently joined council member Jones to comment on tax reform before a state legislative committee, said the biggest challenges that the city faces are all connected.
“Whether you’re talking about land use planning, transportation or affordable housing, all of these are so intertwined. It’s going to be a challenge finding solutions, but I’m looking forward to it,” said Sherrill.
Sherrill also said she plans to follow through on her campaign promise to push for a local option sales tax focused on the city’s tourism sector.
After the ceremony, Vasecka said that “I really just want to relieve the burden on the taxpayers. That’s what I ran on, and that’s what I want to do.”
Vasecka said she and the other incoming City Council members have been hit with a “fire hose” of information during the past month of orientation.
“I’m still figuring out what I can do, versus what I want to do,” she said.
The newest City Council members attended their first council meeting that same night, and will begin sitting in on committee meetings Wednesday.
Wednesday’s schedule includes reviewing the Fourth Street condominium project, which returned to committee following a public outcry during a December City Council meeting.
“That’s part of what the process is: weighing what the experts have to say with what the public asks of us,” Sherrill said.