The price tag for illuminating Missoula streets is in the spotlight after a city council member raised concerns about just what residents and the city are paying NorthWestern Energy to provide.
City Council member John DiBari said he doesn’t want the city to pay NorthWestern “any more money” until the company answers numerous questions about the value and services it provides. Those costs amount to about $359,500 this year, according to the recently approved Missoula budget. The city covers 10 percent of the cost — about $36,000 — while residents pick up the remainder, which is assessed through Special Lighting Districts.
“I pay over $50 for my lighting district — more than I do for parks and slightly less than roads,” DiBari told the Missoulian. “I’m hopeful that we can galvanize NorthWestern Energy to step up and do a little more work for the citizens, who have paid for all that infrastructure many times over, yet continue to get assessed that money. I want an asset management plan.”
Monday night, the council passed a resolution to levy special assessment and taxes on the lots within all of the lighting districts, which is a standard, annual occurrence. However, the council also issued a formal request asking the energy company to “provide a financial analysis, inventory, asset assessment and ongoing management plan demonstrating the value and service received in connection with the rates charged for street lighting billed to the City of Missoula.”
“The details around the lighting districts are a bit of a black box, I would say, and this request is a reasonable way to get the discussion going with this utility,” council member Bryan von Lossberg said. “This community has clearly expressed interest in energy efficiency and conservation, and this is in line with that.”
Butch Larcombe, a spokesman for NorthWestern Energy, said the company doesn’t have any specific response to DiBari’s assertions, but will do all it can to provide useful information to the City Council about streetlights and the challenges they can present.
NorthWestern is in the initial stages of a statewide project to replace the streetlights it owns with LED lights, beginning in the fall in Billings and Helena. The LED lights use less electricity than older high-pressure sodium lights, and also last longer and provide better light quality for motorists and pedestrians, according to Larcombe.
“The overall plan is to convert lights in all of our Montana divisions between 2020 and 2022,” Larcombe wrote in an email on Tuesday. “Our Missoula division will likely fall into that 2020-2022 period, but I don’t have a more specific time frame at this point.”
That project will include about 43,000 company-owned streetlights, and is expected to cost about $24 million. The work will not include lights owned by cities or other local governments, homeowners’ associations, and the Montana Department of Transportation.
While the city anticipates a 2.5 percent increase in rates from NorthWestern Energy this year, Larcombe said the company doesn’t have any specific details at this time.
“We are planning to file for an overall electric rate review affecting all of our Montana customers at the end of this month,” Larcombe wrote. “I can’t offer any details at this point about what we will be seeking in that rate review, our first since 2009.”