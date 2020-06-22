Missoula council supports creation of Affordable Housing Trust Fund, Crisis Response Team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Missoula City Council preliminarily approved Monday the creation of an affordable housing trust fund and committed funding to establish a mobile crisis response team.

Councilors approved the use of up to $75,000 to establish the Missoula Mobile Crisis Response Team, which would provide first response to calls for residents experiencing behavioral health crises in an effort to reduce the need for law enforcement and first responder interactions.

"I believe that's a very important thing for our city to have for helping to care for our members having mental health crises, rather than having them interact with the police department," said Jennifer Worrell, who called into the meeting to express her support.

The team may include a combination of mental health professionals, EMTs and peer support professionals, who would be on call. The City of Missoula and Missoula County would each commit $75,000 to match a $125,000 grant offered by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, which would establish and pilot the crisis response team for 10 months.