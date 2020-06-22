Missoula council supports creation of Affordable Housing Trust Fund, Crisis Response Team

The Missoula City Council preliminarily approved Monday the creation of an affordable housing trust fund and committed funding to establish a mobile crisis response team.
Councilors approved the use of up to $75,000 to establish the Missoula Mobile Crisis Response Team, which would provide first response to calls for residents experiencing behavioral health crises in an effort to reduce the need for law enforcement and first responder interactions.
"I believe that's a very important thing for our city to have for helping to care for our members having mental health crises, rather than having them interact with the police department," said Jennifer Worrell, who called into the meeting to express her support.
The team may include a combination of mental health professionals, EMTs and peer support professionals, who would be on call. The City of Missoula and Missoula County would each commit $75,000 to match a $125,000 grant offered by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, which would establish and pilot the crisis response team for 10 months.
"Often our first responders are put in the unfortunate position of either taking someone to an emergency room where the response is either inappropriate or inadequate, or to jail where the response is both inappropriate and inadequate," Mayor John Engen said Wednesday during a committee meeting where the council discussed the topic.
Engen said Wednesday the City would still find a way to fund the mobile response team if it is not awarded the grant from the state.
In another effort to meet Missoula residents' needs, the Council voted unanimously to preliminarily adopt an ordinance to create the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which aims to create a funding mechanism for financing affordable housing in Missoula. Councilors set a public hearing for the trust fund on Monday, July 13, before its final adoption.
Both decisions passed in unanimous votes Monday, following feedback in the wake of protests from residents who have expressed a need for more community resources that address homelessness, affordable housing and mental health. Though many of those calls have argued that the money to support such resources should come from the city's police budget, the matters voted on by the Council on Monday night would not use money from the department as its source of funding.
Montana James, of Housing and Community Development, said Wednesday in the committee meeting that the trust fund would create a "reliable local funding source to support housing efforts, especially as our federal funding resources have become less reliable over the past several years."
Establishing the trust fund would follow the first recommendation to leverage existing resources to support housing per the city-wide housing policy adopted in June 2019 called "A Place to Call Home: Meeting Missoula’s Housing Needs."
The Affordable Housing Trust Fund ordinance lists six primary sources of funding, according to city documents. Funding would include general funds, which would have to be alloted during the city's annual budget process, although the ordinance does not specify any amount.
Other sources of funding would include revenue from the sale of City-owned land and assets, donations or grants from public or private entities, or other funds as determined by the City, which could include ongoing, dedicated funding sources as well as one-time funding. Additionally, funding could come from principal and interest payments made by the borrowers to the City for outstanding Affordable Housing Trust Fund loans, and fines and penalties that may be imposed on any grant or loan made from the Affordable Housing Trust fund.
