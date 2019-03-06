Missoula City Council members continue to struggle with the details of the proposed Hillview Crossing development amid concerns over liability and impacts on the neighborhood.
By the end of their 1½-hour Land Use and Planning Committee meeting Wednesday, the councilors’ only decision was that they need more information on stormwater runoff and geotechnical engineering — which involves the stability of the slopes that in some areas are more than 25 percent — and what their options are on the timing of those two reports.
In particular, they want to know what should be available prior to making a decision on the 68-townhome development and what will be provided during permitting phases.
“I would like to see a fully fleshed-out stormwater plan because that factors into the geotechnical report and all the public comments we have been hearing,” Councilor Stacie Anderson said. “This is a very large development on a hillside and it does affect the surrounding community, which is what we are charged with being mindful of. So having that in place, and we can see what the affects would be, is appropriate.”
Jason Rice, an engineer with Territorial Landworks Inc., represents Hillview Crossing developers John Guiliani and Dan Ermatinger. Rice said the stormwater plan typically is done during a building permit phase, and that the current geotechnical report, created for a similar 2015 development that was approved but never built, was adequate and only needs minor updating before it expires in 2020.
Rice noted that even though they submitted the proposal last year, it was only on Tuesday that he received a memo from the city questioning whether the road width should be 35 feet. With all the requests for more information from the council, as well as a changing targets, Rice said the council is delaying construction of the work and adding to the cost of the townhomes.
He said these are good conversations, and as they go through the public process they’re developing mitigations for concerns from the public, the city staff and the council. But he said many of those would be included in the geotechnical report, which is why it should be updated toward the end of the process, not in the approval phase.
While Rice welcomed the scrutiny, he pointed out that at this time conditions are economically favorable for this project. He added that while it’s not an affordable housing project, the amount of detail wanted by the council at this time and the length of the process would add to the homes’ prices.
“It comes down to the future of all the projects in Missoula and housing. What level of scrutiny are you going to put to them? If we were able to do an affordable housing project, these things are pushing us out of that realm,” Rice said.
Councilor John DiBari said that wasn’t necessarily a warranted comment, and Rice later apologized. DiBari added that the council is struggling through the process and needs to take whatever time is necessary in order to get the project done correctly.
“You have to give us the benefit of the doubt to understand what’s being asked of us and what is being asked by the community and the public,” DiBari said. “We are methodically going through all of the issues that are germane to approving the project.”
He noted that in addition to the expiration in two years, the previous geotechnical report was specific to the site design of the 2015 development, so it needs to be adjusted based on the location of the units, new proposed retaining walls, and questions about where they would store soil removed during construction.
DiBari added that a portion of the geotechnical report is based on how the stormwater retention system is designed, so they may need both before the project is approved rather than having them completed as a condition of approval.
Troy Monroe, assistant city engineer, said they have both documents. However, the stormwater drainage doesn’t address what happens with runoff while the site being excavated and the townhouses are under construction, which is something the council questioned but typically is addressed during the stormwater permitting process. He added that the geotechnical report, according to its author, wouldn’t change much based on the slight redesigns.
While homes often are built on hillsides, Monroe said he understands the council’s concerns, noting that his father in Boise regularly sends him news articles involving a subdivision whose homes are sliding off of a mountainside. According to the Idaho Statesmen, the owners of five homes sued the city, saying its experts should have told them the land was unstable before the homes were built.
“Less than a year ago, the city settled the case of five homes that were moving on a hillside,” Monroe said. “That’s costing them hundreds of thousands of dollars because the city approved the subdivision.”
This was the sixth time the council met to discuss the Townhome Exemption Development. Previously, it discussed road-related issues on the steep hillside, including access, parking and plowing on the two dead-end streets; maintenance costs in case the homeowner association doesn’t adequately take care of the private roads and stormwater runoff system; and impacts to wildlife from the long stretch of buildings, which could block their movement through the area.
The council plans to resume its discussions next Wednesday. City staff has recommended approval of the development, with 23 conditions.
“The whole review of this happened because there’s lots of small pieces,” DiBari said. “I’m trying to figure out a way, when we’re done with this conversation and bring it back to the council for a final decision, for a clear path forward ….
"It all seems to get circular and I want to make it, when the time comes for us to make a decision, that it’s all linear.”
The development is slated for vacant property west of Hillview Way, south of the Wapikya area south of South 39th Street and north of the Moose Can Gully neighborhood. It would be accessed off Hillview Way.