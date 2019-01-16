More questions were raised than were answered Wednesday during a Missoula Land Use and Planning committee meeting on the Hillview Crossing townhouse proposal.
After an hour of councilors’ discussions with representatives from Hillview Crossing developers John Guiliani and Dan Ermatinger, plus testimony from area residents and city staff, the committee had made it through only one of the seven discussion items outlined in a staff memo. That item, involving road-related issues including concerns by the Missoula Fire Department, also garnered a list of questions that City Council directed staff to answer in future meetings on the project.
“I had hoped we would have gotten further on our list than we did today, but we’ll pick up next Wednesday and finish items related to maintenance costs, and we’ll just keep on working through the list,” said Councilor John DiBari, who chairs the committee.
Other topics not discussed Wednesday include parks and trails-related issues; whether the city can require the developer to provide a road connection to a landlocked parcel owned by the Human Resource Council; whether townhome owners would be required to contribute toward the Hillview Way special improvement roadway district; and potential impacts to wildlife in the area. In addition, questions were raised about both school and Mountain Line bus service to the proposed development.
The proposed development is near Hillview Way in Missoula’s South Hills area.
Wednesday’s meeting came after about three-plus hours of discussion at two earlier public hearings in December. While residents still voiced concerns about downhill runoff from water-impermeable areas that will be created by the four tiers of the 68 townhouse units on 26 acres, the focus was on the road width, winter plowing and parking enforcement should the project move forward.
Part of the questions come from this being a Townhome Exemption Development (TED), which doesn’t need to comply with the city’s traditional subdivision regulations, part of an effort to encourage high-density housing.
For example, the street widths for the two dead-end roads into the proposed development — which are relatively steep for city streets and between 1,000 and 1,300 feet long — don’t need to be as wide as what the city typically would require. The developers also aren’t required to install 7-foot-wide boulevards and sidewalks on both side of the street under the TED provisions.
Since parking would be allowed on one side of the street, that led to discussions about whether the streets would be wide enough for traffic, especially during the winter; whether the streets should be widened where fire hydrants are located and if they go on the side where parking is allowed; and who would be responsible for plowing the streets if the homeowners association unexpectedly dissolved.
“The city also has concerns if the homeowners association doesn’t plow, the city doesn’t have the equipment to do that because the streets don’t meet city codes,” said Anita McNamara with Development Services. The city does have plows mounted on pickup trucks that possibly could be used.
And because the streets would be privately owned, councilors wondered aloud whether the police would be allowed to ticket or tow vehicles that were improperly parked and creating dangerous situations, or hand out speeding tickets.
“It sounds like we are trying to have it both ways,” said Councilor Julie Merritt. “If it’s a private road it’s not built to city standards, but it [the streets] would be public to put the onus on the city to enforce parking?”
Jason Rice of Territorial Landworks Inc., who represented the Hillview Crossing developers before the commission, replied that the roads would be built to city standards — just not those involving subdivisions, but those in city statutes regarding TED projects.
“The roads are built to your city codes for Townhome Exemptions. We have met all of those conditions, so we are 100 percent in compliance with the fire department’s review,” Rice said. “This whole project is following the exemptions from the subdivision requirements. All of those things are within your regulations.”
McNamara noted, however, that the city engineering department specifically said it will not accept those roads in the future as city-owned streets because they’re not designed to city standards. Mary McCrea, the city’s Land Use Review planning supervisor, added that she didn’t think that when the TED standards were developed, the council was considering “extremely long, narrow roads like this.”
Councilor Bryan von Lossberg acknowledged that while the project is in relatively early stages, it’s clear the council is struggling with what the responsible action is for the proposed development. Council Stacie Anderson added that she wants more information before moving forward.
“We are not nitpicking it, but are looking out for the greater good for the whole community, and if something goes awry, who is left holding the bag,” Anderson said. “So we’re doing our due diligence.”