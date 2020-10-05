Missoula councilors ban animal traps in parks

The council also held public hearings for items it plans to vote on in coming weeks, including updates to the city's zoning code that include changes to standards for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), as well as a public hearing on the Remington Flats Subdivision.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The proposed changes to the city's Title 20 zoning code include changes to standards and restrictions on ADUs, which are separate backyard "cottages" or small interior apartments that share a parcel of land with a single-family residence — even if the density limit through zoning would otherwise not allow another housing unit on that property, according to the city's definition.

Montana James, of Housing and Community Development, said her office supported the changes pertaining to ADUs.

The proposed changes would remove the requirement for owner occupancy of the ADU, remove any required parking for the units (which previously required at least one off-street parking space), allow existing ADUs to expand along existing building lines, and raise the maximum height of an ADU from 22 to 25 feet.