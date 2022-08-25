Missoula councilors debate mayor candidate questions

Members of the Missoula City Council got into a polite but vigorous debate Wednesday over whether a question that will be asked of potential candidates for mayor was too leading or biased.

The council member who submitted the question, Kristen Jordan of Ward 6, wasn’t there to defend her wording of the question and in the end the council put off making a decision on whether to edit it.

Friday, Aug. 26 at noon is the deadline for applications from people who would like to replace late mayor John Engen until the 2023 general election. The winner of that election would be sworn in in early 2024.

Each of the 12 council members has the option of nominating up to one person to be interviewed by the full council on Sept. 7. During that meeting, every candidate will be asked the same nine questions.

On Wednesday, members of the Committee of the Whole went over the questions to decide how to phrase them. However, they couldn’t agree on a question apparently submitted by Jordan, who was unable to attend. For the full list of questions, visit this story online at Missoulian.com.

The question was “Would you be willing to change the governance of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, specifically in how they identify and distribute funds, to a model where they must seek City Council approval like all other departments spending tax dollars?”

Councilor Mirtha Becerra of Ward 2 said she strongly disagreed with asking that question.

“The way it’s phrased implies that everyone is in agreement that the governance of the MRA needs to change and we need someone willing to do it,” Becerra explained. “I’m not sure that’s where we are all at. A more fair question would be, ‘Do you think there’s a need to change the governance of the MRA?’ and let the person explain where they fall on the issue.”

Councilor Heidi West also wanted to clarify that the mayor cannot unilaterally change the governance of the MRA anyway, because the mayor could only sign or veto an ordinance or resolution passed by the council.

Acting mayor and Council President Gwen Jones said a fair amount of the questions were “leading or slanted.” However, she was hesitant to change the phrasing too much because Jordan was absent.

“There are plenty of those (questions) we get while campaigning,” she said. “Some of these are suggesting that we really should be doing something. And a lot of us are divided on what we believe. I don’t like some of these questions. A lot of them are substantive but some are very slanted. But that’s what a committee does and I don’t want to tinker with them too much.”

Marty Rehbein, the city clerk, also reminded the council that they approve every single expenditure of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency through the consent agenda at Monday night city council meetings, and all MRA expenditures that require bonding also have to go through a city council vote.

Councilor Daniel Carlino said he hoped the council wouldn’t change the question without Jordan’s permission.

Jones noted that the meeting to discuss the questions had been posted in advance and Jordan was still absent.

Councilor Amber Sherrill said she could see it both ways.

“I changed my flight to be here today,” she said. “But I do have some discomfort, since we were allowed to create one question, with completely changing the intent of a question from someone that’s not here. There’s bias in this question and I don’t agree with it. But I am worried that we decided on this process and that we might be editing it down to not even close to the intent of this.”

Becerra stood her ground in saying that the question needed to be edited.

“I feel strongly that these questions should be as neutral and open as possible,” Becerra said. “When we structure questions with a bias, it almost doesn’t foster that kind of conversation that it’s important for us in the community to have. It’s important for us to not have questions that bolster a council member’s agenda on a specific department or specific topic. We shouldn’t be putting bias in any of the questions.”

In the end, Jones said she would give it a week for the council members to “chew on it” before they make a decision. She said perhaps they could come up with a “broader, more neutral” way to phrase the question.

One other question submitted by Carlino got a bit of an edit as well.

His question was, “What are your thoughts on the city’s decision to hire armed private security groups like Rogers International to patrol the homeless shelters and surrounding neighborhoods? Would you replace Rogers International with another private security force or would you create a public, non-militarized entity to take their place?"

Carlino has been vocal in his criticism of Rogers International, which has been hired to patrol the Authorized Camp Site and the neighborhoods around other homeless shelters.

Jones wondered if the question could be asked without naming a specific business or individual.

Carlino said his reason for naming the security firm was so that people would know exactly what he was talking about, but he consented to having the name taken out of the question.

Former Missoula mayor John Engen died of pancreatic cancer on Aug. 15. The city council must appoint someone to take the job on Sept. 12 to comply with state law. On that night, there will be a roll-call vote and a candidate needs seven votes to be appointed.