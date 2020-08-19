Missoula councilors express concern over Grant Creek project

Mirtha Becerra was one of several council members who echoed neighbors' concerns that the project would lead to traffic congestion in the area during a Land Use and Planning committee meeting Wednesday, where developers, city planners and an opposing neighborhood group presented the request to the council.

Becerra brought up the added through-lane and right turn lane onto I-90 westbound, which are near completion.

"It has taken 20 years to get that project going, and I know people who moved here and have kids going to college, and that's how long it's taken for them to see improvements to the current traffic issues," she said. "...I'm wondering if, by the time we have the full build-out, how that's going to basically put us back to where we are today."

Ault, however, said he hopes having more onsite amenities for residents can mitigate traffic by eliminating some trips to places like the gym, trails or elsewhere. Ault said he has lived in other homes he has developed such as Ashlyn Place Apartments, which he said led him to realize the importance of onsite amenities.

"The first thing people do when they come home from work is grab their dog, jump in the car and head to Blue Mountain, Pattee Canyon and Rattlesnake and create a trip," he said. "They're jumping in the car and going to the gym."