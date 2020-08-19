Missoula councilors express concern over Grant Creek project

Several Missoula City Council members expressed concerns Wednesday that a request to rezone property for a high-density housing development in the lower Grant Creek neighborhood would increase traffic and pose other health and safety risks. The developer, however, said he is designing the site to help mitigate traffic.
The council is considering a request from KJA Development to rezone the 44-acre former gravel pit next to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation headquarters just north of the Interstate 90 interchange to allow for a $120-million high-density housing development. The request comes before council after the Missoula Consolidated Planning Board went against the recommendation by city planners and voted against the rezone in a meeting earlier this month after hours of debate and public comment.
The two parcels of land owned by developer Ken Ault of KJA Development are currently zoned to allow approximately 494 residential units with a maximum height of 35 feet. The proposed rezone would allow for 1,185 units to be built on the site with a maximum height of 45 feet, though Ault said the project would include fewer units so more of the property could be dedicated to green space, parking and other amenities.
"What we're looking at is roughly doubling the development capacity of the parcel," said Dave DeGrandpre, the lead planner on the project for the city.
Mirtha Becerra was one of several council members who echoed neighbors' concerns that the project would lead to traffic congestion in the area during a Land Use and Planning committee meeting Wednesday, where developers, city planners and an opposing neighborhood group presented the request to the council.
Becerra brought up the added through-lane and right turn lane onto I-90 westbound, which are near completion.
"It has taken 20 years to get that project going, and I know people who moved here and have kids going to college, and that's how long it's taken for them to see improvements to the current traffic issues," she said. "...I'm wondering if, by the time we have the full build-out, how that's going to basically put us back to where we are today."
Ault, however, said he hopes having more onsite amenities for residents can mitigate traffic by eliminating some trips to places like the gym, trails or elsewhere. Ault said he has lived in other homes he has developed such as Ashlyn Place Apartments, which he said led him to realize the importance of onsite amenities.
"The first thing people do when they come home from work is grab their dog, jump in the car and head to Blue Mountain, Pattee Canyon and Rattlesnake and create a trip," he said. "They're jumping in the car and going to the gym."
However, he said that having the property rezoned would allow him more space to have an onsite gym, pool, indoor basketball court and green space where residents could play soccer, in addition to space around buildings where kids could play or residents could walk their pets.
"We can create spots for these people to be active on site," he said. "So yeah, people are going to get in their car and leave and some of them are going to turn left. We are providing them with a spot where they can do it here on site."
But members of the public, representatives of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and a neighborhood group called Friends of Grant Creek have voiced concerns about the impact that several hundred new residents could have on Grant Creek Road on the intersection by the Interstate in hundreds of signatures to petitions, emails and letters, DeGrandpre said.
He said Wednesday that he didn't believe the development would have a significant impact on traffic and referred to two traffic impact studies, one completed by a city engineer and the other by an engineer contracted by the developer.
Developers contracted Bob Abelin to complete a traffic impact study in March for the first two phases of a multi-dwelling complex that would include 268 apartments. The City’s contract transportation engineer, Parks Department, Development Services, Engineering, and Metropolitan Planning Organization staff found that study to be incomplete and requested revisions to better assess impacts to the City’s transportation system, which DeGrandpre said have been submitted back to the city and are currently under review.
Becerra questioned whether the studies were representative of average traffic conditions because they were done in March by the city, and July by Abelin.
"We're in the middle of a pandemic, and as a resident of this area, I know that I have seen zero school buses, the traffic has decreased significantly because most people are working from home, so I find it really hard to believe that is representative of normal conditions, particularly during school," she said.
Becerra said school buses can significantly back up traffic on Grant Creek Road, and said there's also more traffic during the winter months with people on their way to Snow Bowl. Council members also raised concerns about the ability for residents to make left turns without experiencing more delays.
"If I was going to be making the left because I want to go up the drainage and recreate, I worry about traffic backing up behind me or trying to make a dangerous pass trying to turn northward," said council member Heather Harp.
Abelin said the traffic study showed that left turning would still be feasible, but said "you might actually see some issues at Expo Parkway especially with that left-turning traffic." However, he said that vehicles leaving the site of the proposed development who want to turn left could use Stonebridge.
The City Council public hearing is scheduled for August 24 and will remain open for comment until September 14. More information can be found at engagemissoula.com.
