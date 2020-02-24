Missoula councilors postpone vote on storage warehouse

The Missoula City Council postponed a rezone request to build a 440-unit three-story commercial storage warehouse after neighbors of the project objected to an easement needed to access the facility.
The development is located on the southeast corner of River Road and Reserve Street, but access to the site is limited to a right-turn only lane onto River Road from Reserve Street.
Developers Jay and Deborah Getz applied for a conditional use permit and an access easement that would provide an exit-only to North Davis Street, a local residential street. However, at the council's Monday night meeting, neighbors objected to the easement, citing safety and traffic concerns.
"The traffic issue is huge here and has not been properly addressed in our opinion," said Jim Chindler, who owns a property adjacent to the proposed project.
Chindler would need to agree to the easement for the project to move forward according to the current design.
Kaitlin McCafferty, of Development Services, said the project would not be feasible without the easement.
The council returned the request to committee to allow for more time for the developers, planners and neighbors to discuss the proposed plans.
A report and referral for the conditional use request from Development Services shows an increase of 53 vehicles entering and exiting the new facility for the office use, in addition to 78 daily trips for the storage units.
The Montana Department of Transportation commented in the request that it would not grant the driveway approach to Reserve Street. In the request, MDT expressed concern that the driveway approach to the River Road property was very near the intersection with Reserve Street, which could result in obstructed sight lines and conflicts with trailers coming in and out of the River Road access.
However, city engineers who analyzed the River Road access determined that the approach would not result in traffic conflicts or a reduction in safety.
"There's barely room for parking, let alone these folks going in and out of there," Chindler said.
Other neighbors cited concerns about noise or safety regarding children who ride bikes in the area.
"I think this whole thing is a safety issue," said Jason Stapleton, another property owner on North Davis Street.
"I think there's going to be U-hauls with trailers, there's going to be trucks with trailers, there's going to be cars with trailers," Stapleton said. "They're going to be slowing down, getting rear-ended as they're trying to make an immediate u-turn basically."
Stapleton said he felt the number of cars on North Davis Street would be "astronomical" and also expressed opposition to the easement.
But Jay Getz expressed frustration after going through a design excellence review with the city, intended to ensure the project fits with the neighborhood, and working with city engineers to come up with the easement.
"We've done, in my opinion, a great job of design, getting the materials that fit with the neighborhood," Getz said. "We thought we had an agreement with Davis Street. I still think that there's merit with the project."
Getz said he would work with engineers to find an alternative.