Missoula councilors postpone vote on storage warehouse

A report and referral for the conditional use request from Development Services shows an increase of 53 vehicles entering and exiting the new facility for the office use, in addition to 78 daily trips for the storage units.

The Montana Department of Transportation commented in the request that it would not grant the driveway approach to Reserve Street. In the request, MDT expressed concern that the driveway approach to the River Road property was very near the intersection with Reserve Street, which could result in obstructed sight lines and conflicts with trailers coming in and out of the River Road access.

However, city engineers who analyzed the River Road access determined that the approach would not result in traffic conflicts or a reduction in safety.

"There's barely room for parking, let alone these folks going in and out of there," Chindler said.

Other neighbors cited concerns about noise or safety regarding children who ride bikes in the area.

"I think this whole thing is a safety issue," said Jason Stapleton, another property owner on North Davis Street.