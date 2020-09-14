Missoula councilors reject Grant Creek rezone

The Missoula City Council voted against a developer’s request to rezone land in the lower Grant Creek neighborhood to allow for high-density housing development, with many council members citing traffic and wildfire concerns.
Council rejected the rezone in a 7-5 vote, with Councilors Jordan Hess, Gwen Jones, Amber Sherrill, Heidi West, Stacie Anderson, Mirtha Becerra and John Contos voting against the request. Councilors Bryan von Lossberg, Heather Harp, Julie Merritt, Jesse Ramos and Sandra Vasecka voted in favor of the rezone on property north of the Interstate 90 interchange.
Council member Becerra, who is also a resident of the Grant Creek area, voted against the rezone and cited several ways the development did not meet city growth plans, including the 2016 long range transportation plan, which aims to reduce drive-alone commutes by 34% by 2045, triple bike shares and quadruple transit shares by 2045.
The rezone would have allowed developers to build a maximum of 1,185 units rather than 494 residential units allowed under the existing zoning and created a $120-million high-density housing development.
“If we are committed to work in advancing all these goals, why should we consider adding potentially 1,185 units, which more than doubles the current population of this area?” Becerra said. “That's approximately 5,000 trips per day to a neighborhood that has one way in and one way out. No transport alternative, and no safe non-motorized transportation option?”
Councilor Anderson also voted against the rezone and noted that even if developers were to build to the current allowable number of units under the current zoning, they would already be doubling the entire population of neighborhood, and said recent improvements such as added lanes on I-90 address growth that has already happened in the area.
“That does not take into account the potential for all of these new units to go into here, and so I have a question of whether or not an infrastructure, from a transportation standpoint, is really adequate to meet this potential growth,” Anderson said.
Council member Sherrill also voted against the motion due to traffic concerns and the risk of wildfire in the area.
“We're seeing a wildfire behavior that continues to become more extreme,” Sherrill said. “The 2005 County Community Wildfire Protection Plan …determined that egress was a problem and listed Grant Creek is one of the top priorities for wildfire risk. We can't more than double the population, do some improvements on the road and say that that no longer exists.”
But council member Harp, who voted in favor of the rezone, said that the development, “as imperfect as it is,” will help fulfill a need for more rental housing in Missoula.
***
At the meeting, residents continued to express opposition to the rezoning request from KJA Development.
Suzanne Klise, a Grant Creek resident, said Monday that the nearly-completed added through-lane and right turn lane onto I-90 westbound have not substantially improved the traffic flow at Grant Creek and I-90.
Klise said she works from home but has other family members who have commented on how “everybody in the morning is moving to the left-hand lane that has been created now because most people are going to the downtown region to go to work and that that has backed up even significantly with the current improvements that are in place.”
Klise said she has “no confidence” that the new additions are ample for the neighborhood’s current population, and also cited concerns about wildfire.
Mike Morgan of architecture firm Hoffman Morgan & Associates, representing developer Ken Ault, said that governing agencies the developer contacted for comment did not state concerns for emergency evacuation in the area.
Some residents have pointed to other neighborhoods in California or Oregon where wildfires have trapped residents as a reason for the council to reject the rezone proposal. Morgan argued in a letter submitted to the council that “To refer to circumstances from natural disasters and emergency evacuation problems in other states is not a reliable assessment for Missoula.”
Developers commissioned a traffic impact study by Abelin Traffic Services in July, and provided supplemental information to the council in advance of Monday's meeting.
According to Abelin Traffic Services, in the event of a major evacuation of the Grant Creek area, "law enforcement will typically override traffic signal operations and block opposing lanes to allow traffic to flow freely from Grant Creek Road. Typically, it assumed that a single lane of traffic has a capacity of 1,800 vehicles per hour."
Abelin said that with the current 700 homes in the Grant Creek Village, it would take approximately 30 minutes to one hour to evacuate the existing Grant Creek residences through one southbound travel lane through the single existing southbound lane.
Michael Cole, a resident who served as a Forest Service District Ranger, urged the city to ensure developers had a plan in place for wildfire evacuation. But the council eventually rejected the proposal.
