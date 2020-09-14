Missoula councilors reject Grant Creek rezone

Councilor Anderson also voted against the rezone and noted that even if developers were to build to the current allowable number of units under the current zoning, they would already be doubling the entire population of neighborhood, and said recent improvements such as added lanes on I-90 address growth that has already happened in the area.

“That does not take into account the potential for all of these new units to go into here, and so I have a question of whether or not an infrastructure, from a transportation standpoint, is really adequate to meet this potential growth,” Anderson said.

Council member Sherrill also voted against the motion due to traffic concerns and the risk of wildfire in the area.

“We're seeing a wildfire behavior that continues to become more extreme,” Sherrill said. “The 2005 County Community Wildfire Protection Plan …determined that egress was a problem and listed Grant Creek is one of the top priorities for wildfire risk. We can't more than double the population, do some improvements on the road and say that that no longer exists.”

But council member Harp, who voted in favor of the rezone, said that the development, “as imperfect as it is,” will help fulfill a need for more rental housing in Missoula. ​