Missoula councilors respond to protest concerns

Missoula City Council members received numerous emails over the weekend from residents expressing concern over people who open-carried firearms at protests in front of the Missoula County Courthouse over the death of George Floyd.
"We've had multiple people contact us feeling uncomfortable and unsafe down around the courthouse," Council President Bryan von Lossberg said during a virtual meeting Monday night.
The council also received several emails that called for a budgetary review and reallocation of funds that currently go to the Missoula Police Department. Some council members defended the police but councilors did not discuss the department budget in depth Monday.
"They're not asking us for less government, they are asking us to reallocate our existing funding to services that do more to prevent crime, thus reducing the need for law enforcement action," Councilor Julie Merritt said of comments submitted to the council.
In response to community emails about open carrying, Von Lossberg said he appreciated the fear and concern, but said that it's legal for citizens to open carry "despite how it might make people feel relative to feeling safe or unsafe."
In an email sent to council on Friday, Kelly Schirmann said she was concerned the Missoula Police Department did not suggest that armed citizens "put their guns away so as not to intimidate the families, kids, and students that are trying to exercise their right to free speech and assembly."
In her email, Schirmann asked the council to reject the presence of armed paramilitaries at peaceful anti-racist protests held in the Missoula community. For more than a week, Black Lives Matters demonstrators have been protesting the death of Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police.
However, Von Lossberg noted that the council and the city have limited powers in respect to what can be allowed and what can be prohibited.
"We exert those (powers) like almost all of the major Montana cities relative to places like City Hall, council chambers, polling places and city parks," Von Lossberg said. "...There isn't an action that I see that we could take to respond to those concerns."
Von Lossberg said he would encourage people with similar concerns to pay attention to a ballot initiative in the November 3 election. The initiative called LR-130, the Limit Local Government Authority to Regulate Firearms Measure, aims to remove local governments' authority to regulate the carrying of permitted concealed weapons.
"I think it's something people should be looking into and understanding how, if that passes, our ability to limit firearms in places like city council and courts and City Hall and city parks will be stripped away from the city," Von Lossberg said.
Council member Gwen Jones said that she appreciated that the protests have remained peaceful but asked people to leave guns at home.
"I don't think there's a need for it, and frankly it's stayed peaceful down in front of the courthouse in spite of those who are open carrying, not because of them," Jones said. "So I hope that that doesn't happen in the future."
Jones also noted that although police have kept their distance at the rallies, they have been present if needed. She and other council members said they are looking forward to meeting with Missoula's new Chief of Police, Jaeson White, during the virtual Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday, June 10, which begins at 11 a.m.
"He's got some really good ideas and some really positive ideas and I think a good grasp of how to create good culture within the department," Jones said.
White has not met the council yet because he started the new position at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent events mean the new chief will face scrutiny of the department's budget, which some community members are now asking to reallocate to prevention services.
In one email to the council, Sheldon Clairmont, a Missoula resident, asked the council to adopt a budget that "prioritizes community well-being and redirects funding away from the police.
Another email from Vincent Benlloch also expressed concerns about the city's budget and the "discrepancy between the largest expense (the MPD) and our community's greatest needs." Benlloch asked that the council consider reallocating money toward things such as affordable housing, mental health assistance, and poverty alleviation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.