Missoula councilors respond to protest concerns

In an email sent to council on Friday, Kelly Schirmann said she was concerned the Missoula Police Department did not suggest that armed citizens "put their guns away so as not to intimidate the families, kids, and students that are trying to exercise their right to free speech and assembly."

In her email, Schirmann asked the council to reject the presence of armed paramilitaries at peaceful anti-racist protests held in the Missoula community. For more than a week, Black Lives Matters demonstrators have been protesting the death of Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police.

However, Von Lossberg noted that the council and the city have limited powers in respect to what can be allowed and what can be prohibited.

"We exert those (powers) like almost all of the major Montana cities relative to places like City Hall, council chambers, polling places and city parks," Von Lossberg said. "...There isn't an action that I see that we could take to respond to those concerns."

Von Lossberg said he would encourage people with similar concerns to pay attention to a ballot initiative in the November 3 election. The initiative called LR-130, the Limit Local Government Authority to Regulate Firearms Measure, aims to remove local governments' authority to regulate the carrying of permitted concealed weapons.