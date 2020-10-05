Missoula councilors set hearing to ban animal traps in parks

The Missoula City Council had a busy meeting Monday night: Council members set a public hearing to bolster prohibitions on animal traps on city lands, held public hearings on the Remington Flats Subdivision and on zoning code updates, and briefly discussed a proposal to ban flavored tobacco products.
The council did not approve the ordinance adding stronger penalties and banning animal traps in city parks, trails and conservation lands. Rather, the council voted to open a public hearing on Monday, Oct. 19. The amended ordinance would allow for restitution for injury or death of a pet, and authorizes the Parks and Recreation Department to spring, release or confiscate animal traps or snares it finds on city lands.
"On behalf of wildlife, pets and humans who live in, love and use the forests, trails and waterways around Missoula, I appreciate and applaud your efforts," Peg Brownlee wrote to the City Council in an email.
Council also unanimously approved a contract for the first phase of construction of the Westside Park for about $137,500. The first phase of construction will include the removal and replacement of the existing restroom and picnic pavilion with a portable toilet enclosure, hand wash and changing station, and picnic shade shelter, as well as infrastructure for a new preschool-aged playground.
In the same motion, the council approved a Stop School Violence Grant agreement for about $44,000 with Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) to purchase upgrades to a 3D scanner used in schools. The city will match about $14,500.
The council also held public hearings for items it plans to vote on in coming weeks, including updates to the city's zoning code that include changes to standards for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), as well as a public hearing on the Remington Flats Subdivision.
The proposed changes to the city's Title 20 zoning code include changes to standards and restrictions on ADUs, which are separate backyard "cottages" or small interior apartments that share a parcel of land with a single-family residence — even if the density limit through zoning would otherwise not allow another housing unit on that property, according to the city's definition.
Montana James, of Housing and Community Development, said her office supported the changes pertaining to ADUs.
The proposed changes would remove the requirement for owner occupancy of the ADU, remove any required parking for the units (which previously required at least one off-street parking space), allow existing ADUs to expand along existing building lines, and raise the maximum height of an ADU from 22 to 25 feet.
"Accessory dwelling units play an important role in our strategy as a city to improve housing affordability," James said. "They provide a diverse and flexible home type that can meet some really unique needs of our residents. They allow folks to age in place and stay in the neighborhoods that they know and love."
Matts Larson was the only member of the public to comment on the proposed changes, and said he would like to see regulations pertaining to Airbnb vacation rentals addressed in the Title 20 code.
"We're just going to be creating essentially non-owner occupied units," Larson said.
There was no public comment on the hearing regarding the Remington Flats Subdivision, which will create 152 residential lots on 20 acres north of the 44 Ranch Subdivision. As part of the proposal, the land would be annexed into the city and zoned to allow for detached houses, two-unit townhouses, and three-unit townhouses. Developers propose building the subdivision in seven phases over 12 years.
Despite the council's clarifications that they were not holding a public hearing on the proposal to ban flavored tobacco products in the city, several members of the public called in to voice their opposition, adding to at least a dozen emails in opposition the council has received in the past few days.
