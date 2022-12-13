Missoula County 2022 suicides surpass last five years

As of the end of November 2022, Missoula County reported 32 deaths by suicide. This surpasses 2021 with 27, 2020 with 22, 2019 with 22 and 2018 with 23.

DPHHS reports 2021 had 351 suicides statewide, meanwhile 2022 had 284 at the end of November.

“Missoula County has reported no youth suicides in 2022, which I think really goes to show the efforts being made in schools and the community,” explained Elissa White, the Suicide Prevention Coordinator at Missoula Public Health, in a press release.

As the Suicide Prevention Coordinator for Missoula Public Health, White’s work entails holding suicide prevention awareness trainings and providing free gun locks, among other outreach efforts.

“Our 'Question, Persuade and Refer' trainings largely cover how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade and refer someone to help,” White continued, “I think these trainings are especially valuable to our community because suicide doesn’t discriminate. It touches everyone and you could help save a life of a friend, family member, co-worker or neighbor.”

Furthermore, in partnership with Project Tomorrow Montana, Missoula Public Health provides free gun locks to gun owners who struggle with depression or thoughts of self-harm. According to the organization, one in four survivors say their suicidal thoughts were acted on within five minutes. Half say they tried to take their life less than 20 minutes after thinking about it. Those who don’t survive often use firearms, the press release stated.

“Gun locks give an individual time to think and reflect. The locks are free for pick up at Missoula Public Health,” White said.

To request a free gun lock, go to giveusaminutemissoula.com. They are also available for pick up at Missoula Public Health, 301 W. Alder St., Missoula, MT, 59802 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There are resources available for mental health support. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255, or dial 988 to be routed.