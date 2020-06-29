Missoula County: 45 cases, 'alarming' spread

Some of Missoula's spread includes travel, Leahy said, although she emphasized that the cases found by the health department have been Montana residents who traveled out of state and returned.

A number of workplace-related cases have cropped up and developed into a spread within those workplaces, Leahy said. Some businesses and the City of Missoula Fire Department have made announcements about cases within their own employees, Leahy pointed out. Investigations by the health department have found, in some cases, spread is happening through inconsistent use of masks, especially when employees go on breaks, she said.

"This virus is extremely, extremely catchy. It doesn't take a break when you do," Leahy said. "One of the things to ask people to think about in their workplace, whether it's a public facing business, like a restaurant, or not, is when you get it in your workplace, the chances of infecting your co-workers or being infected by your co-workers is extremely high."

Leahy lauded businesses and organizations that have adjusted operations or canceled community events altogether, calling the decision to do so "the right decision."