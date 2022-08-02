Missoula County accepting pet commissioner applications

Applications opened Monday for Missoula County's inaugural Pet Commissioner contest.

Submissions will remain open until Aug. 20. Pet owners can nominate their furry, feathery or scaly commissioner candidates via Missoula County Voice at MissoulaCountyVoice.com/2022-Pet-Commissioner-Contest.

Voting will last from Aug. 21 to Aug. 31.

Pets of all kinds are eligible.

The three human commissioners will issue a special proclamation to the contest winner during a public meeting in September, and the winner will also receive a $25 gift card to Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply.

“It’s not always easy being a commissioner, but we think there are plenty of Missoula County pets who are up for the job,” said Board Chair Juanita Vero in a press release. “We hope the public will join in this fun way to engage with local government, and we’re excited to see who the winner is.”

Members of the public can learn more by visiting the Missoula County information booths at the Western Montana Fair from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, through Saturday, Aug. 13, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.