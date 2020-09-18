Missoula County active cases double

As the state reports record increases in COVID-19, the Missoula City-County Health Department reported 128 active cases Friday, more than twice the active number the county had maintained in late August and early September.
"I think people are starting to get numb to COVID," said Cindy Farr, incident commander for the local health department's COVID-19 response. "They're tired of hearing about it. They're fatigued. I call it COVID fatigue. People don't want to hear about it anymore, and they're starting to get sick of the precautions.
"People just want to get back to normal, but unfortunately for us and unfortunately for everyone across the world, COVID is here, and it's going to be here for a long time to come. And we have to figure out ways to live our lives and still maintain as much protection as we possibly can."
The entire state of Montana counted record additions of cases both Thursday and Friday, 217 and 224, respectively. Missoula County added 21 cases Friday and counted 575 close contacts, according to the local health department.
"We continue seeing cases increasing in folks ages 10-29," said Mary Parrish, of the health department, in an email update Friday. "Across 128 active cases, 66% fall within this age demographic. We also continue seeing a diversity of transmission pathways. Of 128 active cases, 46% are close contacts to known cases, 30% are community-acquired, and 16% remain pending investigation."
So far, Missoula County has kept the reproduction value of the coronavirus at less than zero, meaning each infected person passes the virus onto fewer than one person, slowing the spread. However, Farr said next week, that number appears likely to climb to greater than one, which means case counts increase at a clip. She also noted the present value reflects a delayed picture — it represents the situation two weeks ago because of the incubation period of the virus.
Farr attributed the rise in cases to people feeling weary of precautions, gatherings over the Labor Day holiday, and to K-12 schools and the University of Montana being back in session. (The average incubation period of the virus is five to seven days.) She also said contact tracing indicates people are good at taking precautions such as wearing masks when they are out in public among strangers, but then become lax among friends and coworkers.
"We've been really good at keeping our numbers under control" until this point, Farr said.
Missoula had kept its cases below 60 for a few weeks. But respiratory illnesses see spikes, she said. And it's hard to predict when and at what point the numbers might level off again because the pandemic remains unpredictable, as does one factor in particular.
"How we level off is really going to be based on one of the most unpredictable things, which is human behavior," Farr said.
She encouraged people to not drop their guards: "We need to go back to being really careful."
Health department staff continue working hard at conducting efficient and accurate case investigation and contact tracing, the department said in the email Friday. The health department will notify close contacts privately and individually if and/or when associated with a known case. There is no need to contact the health department directly.
To date, there have been 581 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the county with 450 recoveries and three deaths.
"Please continue practicing those safety behaviors using tools and strategies like face-coverings, physical spacing, smaller social circles, and thorough handwashing in conjunction with one another," Parrish said in the email. "These are all safety strategies that work together to minimize opportunities for COVID-19 exposure and/or transmission."
The health department also noted it continues to see discrepancies in local and state reporting.
"These discrepancies are expected and are due to quicker processing time at the local level, since MCCHD is responsible for Missoula County data and State DPHHS continues processing Montana's entire caseload. Continue referring to local-level information for the most current and accurate information related to COVID-19 in Missoula County."
