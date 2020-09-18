Missoula County active cases double

So far, Missoula County has kept the reproduction value of the coronavirus at less than zero, meaning each infected person passes the virus onto fewer than one person, slowing the spread. However, Farr said next week, that number appears likely to climb to greater than one, which means case counts increase at a clip. She also noted the present value reflects a delayed picture — it represents the situation two weeks ago because of the incubation period of the virus.

Farr attributed the rise in cases to people feeling weary of precautions, gatherings over the Labor Day holiday, and to K-12 schools and the University of Montana being back in session. (The average incubation period of the virus is five to seven days.) She also said contact tracing indicates people are good at taking precautions such as wearing masks when they are out in public among strangers, but then become lax among friends and coworkers.

"We've been really good at keeping our numbers under control" until this point, Farr said.

Missoula had kept its cases below 60 for a few weeks. But respiratory illnesses see spikes, she said. And it's hard to predict when and at what point the numbers might level off again because the pandemic remains unpredictable, as does one factor in particular.