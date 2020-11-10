Missoula County adds 105 COVID-19 cases

Missoula County reported 105 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with more than 1,500 close contacts.
On the same day, the state's total number of active cases reached a new all-time high of 16,816 people.
The 105 new cases reported by the Missoula City-County Health Department on Tuesday fall just shy of the county's record number of cases reported in a single day when Missoula County reported 106 cases on Saturday.
There are currently 946 active cases across Missoula County, and 36 people are hospitalized in county facilities due to complications related to COVID-19 infection. Twenty-one of those individuals are county residents.
“We continue seeing active cases arising from close contact with known cases,” the Missoula City-County Health Department said in an email Tuesday.
Nearly 60% of all currently active cases are associated with people ages 20-49, according to county data.
The average number of daily new cases continues to increase this week and is up to 61 cases per 100,000 people, well above the county’s goal of no more than 25 cases per 100,000 people for at least two consecutive weeks.
In late October, Health Officer Ellen Leahy issued a new order, which limited businesses' capacities to 50%, reduced gatherings to 25 people, and closed bars at 10 p.m., among other things.
Leahy and other health officials said decreasing Missoula County’s weekly average COVID-19 case count is important to keep schools and businesses open, maintain hospital capacity, protect essential services, and protect at-risk people.
