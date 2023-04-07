Missoula County is growing, and its election precincts reflect that growth. According to Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman, the county added 11 new precincts since the last time the boundaries were updated a decade ago. The number of Missoula County precincts went from 52 in 2013 to 63 this year.

A precinct is the smallest geographical unit used in an election.

“With the population gains we’ve seen in Missoula County, that’s really commensurate with the growth,” said Seaman.

Precincts have multiple electoral functions. They define the ballot style for federal elections, help with the rotation of candidates and allow for precinct committee people to be elected in each precinct.

The state gives the county 45 days to set its precincts, and the state adopted its legislative map on Feb. 22.

“We worked really hard to make them as even as possible,” Seaman said, explaining the urban precincts were maintained at around 2,000 people per precinct. Outside the urban core of the county, Seaman said his team utilized existing boundaries wherever possible.

Even though the county voted to adopt its new precinct map this week, there will be additional opportunities to tweak the map this summer. The county will solicit public input in June and potentially redesign the precincts based on that feedback.

“We want to really take our time, work with the public and make sure that it's equitable for everyone,” Seaman said.