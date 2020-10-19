Missoula County adds 128 cases over weekend

Missoula County reports 57 new COVID-19 cases Monday, with 37 new cases reported on Saturday and 34 new cases reported Sunday. This means that the county is reporting 128 newly active COVID-19 cases since its last formal update on Friday, according to a news release.

There are currently 548 active COVID-19 cases with more than 1,600 close contacts across Missoula County, the news release said. Sixty-four of the 548 currently active cases are associated with University of Montana staff, faculty, and students.

"We continue seeing similar demographic and exposure trends across active cases," said the news release. "Thirty percent of our active cases are associated with folks ages 20-29, while almost 30% of our active cases are now associated with folks 50 years of age and older.

"More than half of our active cases were close contacts to already established cases (55%), while 39% of our active cases are the result of community acquisition (i.e. source of exposure indeterminate; not related to another known case; and, not related to travel). Nineteen individuals remain hospitalized in Missoula County facilities with complications due to COVID infection. Eleven of those 19 individuals are county residents.

"To date, we've had 1,675 total cases of COVID-19 with 1,119 recoveries and 8 deaths. Continue masking up for safety, keeping 6 feet of safe space between you and others, washing hands thoroughly, sanitizing frequently touched surfaces, and keeping your professional and social circles small, reducing opportunities for COVID exposure and transmission, as well as minimizing additional impacts to our local health care infrastructure."

