Missoula County: Adhere to social distancing

As of Monday afternoon, Missoula County held steady at four cases of COVID-19, according to the county's daily briefing.

So far, community spread here has not taken place, but that could change at any time, said Cindy Farr, with the Missoula City-County Health Department.

"It's really important to continue to adhere to the social distancing measures that we keep talking about," Farr said in the briefing posted online.

That means staying roughly 6 feet away from other people.

According to guidance posted on March 16 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all events of 10 or more people should be canceled or held virtually over the next 15 days to help contain the spread of the respiratory illness declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

In the Missoula County briefing, Farr said other counties are seeing an uptick in cases, and numbers in Montana have nearly tripled since March 18. The jump could be due to increased testing and delayed reporting from private labs. Nonetheless, Farr urged people to take the new cases seriously.

The video briefing is available online and covers the following: