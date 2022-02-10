Missoula County adopts affordable housing, transportation and clean energy plans

The median family income in Missoula County has risen just 15% since 2010, while the median home sales price has risen 109%.

About half of all Missoula County renters and a quarter of homeowners pay more than a third of their income to housing costs, which means they have less money to spend on health care, education and at local businesses.

It's a crisis.

On Thursday, the Missoula County commissioners approved a resolution to adopt an affordable housing action plan, Breaking Ground, which is a broad range of policy recommendations meant to guide the county as they try to address the problem.

“This started about a year ago with a whole public process to develop a plan to address the housing affordability challenges that the community has faced, especially in the last few years,” said Karen Hughes, the assistant director of the county’s community and planning department.

“We’re in an under-supply of about 2,400 units. (The goal is to) ease the shortage of housing units, especially for those of low to moderate incomes,” she added.

Two of the recommendations are to develop a program that provides down payment assistance and to support access to homeownership, perhaps through land-trust models that allow for sharing of home price appreciation.

Another recommendation is to study the impacts of short-term rentals and second homes on the housing market.

“Regulating short-term rentals could help alleviate the shortage of housing supply and possibly help fund affordable housing initiatives though fees,” the housing plan states. “Within the next three years, the county will evaluate the impact of short-term rentals and second homes on the county’s housing market, determine whether county specific regulations or fees are warranted and, if appropriate, advance policies.”

One public commenter, Blaine Doherty, wanted to know if there are specific elements in the plan that would help Indigenous populations. The county commissioners replied that the plan doesn’t have any elements that target specific populations.

“This is a starting point and by no means the end point,” said county commissioner Josh Slotnick. “This is where we are betting to attempt to address this really comprehensive housing issue with a really focused effort. We’re trying to address this really intractable problem.”

Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said he supported the plan.

“This is not an end unto itself, it’s a means to an end,” he said. “It’s but one step. I fully anticipate as we roll out implementation everything we do will have an eye toward justice, equity and inclusion.”

The county also approved a new long-range transportation plan for the Missoula urban area called Missoula Connect.

“We’re bringing in equity and matching up this plan with our climate goals,” Hughes said. “We’ve done some additional thinking and we’re achieving our multi-modal goals.”

Jon Sand, an assistant transportation planner with the city, said it was the result of a long public process. The plan allows the county to be ready for emerging mobility trends such as electric vehicles and passenger rail.

The county also approved a resolution to adopt a Commercial Property Assessed Capital Enhancement district county-wide, which allows commercial property owners to invest in energy efficiency or renewable energy and pay back the loan through an assessment on property taxes.

Seth Lutter, the associate director of the Montana Facility Finance Authority, said Missoula County is the first in the state to adopt the program.

It makes sense for any business owner to use the program for more than $50,000 in upgrades to energy efficiency, he said.

"It could be a mom and pop shop that wants a $50,000 solar system on their roof to lower energy costs," he said. "There's lots of projects out there that could benefit."

Paul Herendeen, the director of impact market development at Clearwater Credit Union, said they're excited to make loans to people using the program.

"We see a lot of potential for encouraging the adoption of clean energy usage," he said.

