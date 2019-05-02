With adoption Thursday of a land use map and accompanying new terms, Missoula County is one step closer to working on new zoning to help guide growth for the next 20 years.
All three county commissioners said they’re thrilled with the final result, with Josh Slotnick praising county staff for their “miraculous kind of King Solomon ability” to merge many conflicting interests into a solid compromise package.
“This is a testament to good planning,” added Commissioner Dave Strohmaier. “I’m committed to its implementation; a piece of that means zoning, so there will be more events coming down the pike that I hope the public will be participating in.”
The formal name of the document, which took almost two years to complete, is the Missoula Area Land Use Element. Staff looked at the existing infrastructure of roads, sewers and water, as well as the natural features, to develop 15 land use designations to help guide future growth in Missoula.
The goal is to try to develop areas where the existing infrastructure exists and protect current developmental rights, while also protecting rural and agricultural uses, wildlife habitat and natural features.
It mainly was developed by Christine Dascenzo and Andrew Hagemeier with the county’s Community and Planning Services office, who tried not to take away existing development opportunities that exist under the current regulations but protect Missoula County residents as the community grows.
“These are not arbitrary compromises, but are based on a lot of things that were very thoughtful,” Commissioner Cola Rowley said. “I appreciate the time you put into this.”
Strohmaier noted that despite concerns from Target Range residents about more dense developments than are currently allowed, any developments proposed using the new maps and designations will still need to take into consideration existing neighborhood plans that currently are part of the county’s growth policy.
County officials expect to work on updating the current zoning policy during the next 18 months.