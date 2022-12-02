Missoula County adopts trails plan with large maintenance cost proposal

Citing community excitement for a potential trail extending east of Missoula to the Kettlehouse Amphitheater in Bonner, county staff presented a visionary plan for non-motorized connectivity to the Missoula County Commissioners Thursday afternoon.

Commissioners Juanita Vero, Josh Slotnick and Dave Strohmaier unanimously approved adoption of the Missoula County Pathways and Trails Master Plan. It outlines shared-use paths between and within communities outside the city limits.

“The Missoula Pathways and Trails Master Plan is the first of its kind,” said Juniper Davis, manager of Missoula County Parks, Trails and Open Lands. “It is an important step forward in charting the course for our neighborhoods, communities and the region in order for us to have an interconnected system of well-planned trails for the future of Missoula County.”

Following months of preparation for the plan’s adoption, Davis did not go into detail Thursday regarding individual trail plans or funding ideas associated with adoption.

She explained the plan is a tool for advocacy that’s unique among rural areas across the state. She also clarified the elements the plan does not include.

The plan is not, for example, a list of trails proposed by county staff, but rather a collection of public input on trail selection. Nor, she said, is the plan a capital improvement project, meaning the county is not committing to building the trails outlined in the plan. Instead, the plan codifies prioritization of trail ideas to pursue in grant applications and other development efforts.

Finally, Davis said the plan is not an enumeration of recreational trails. It is, however, a document laying out shared-use transportation paths.

But she said, “Funding of course is always going to be the interesting piece of this.”

The plan calls for $400,000 annually to conduct trail maintenance, 40 times higher than the current $10,000 yearly budget. Per mile, annual trail maintenance currently costs approximately $8,500 to $11,150.

“This is all visionary,” Davis stressed.

In addition to funding concerns, one public commenter Thursday raised an issue with landowner involvement in the public engagement process. Heather Wills of Potomac said she was disappointed landowners weren’t included early on in the process of determining trail alignment.

“Otherwise I think it’s a great document,” said Wills. “I’m just thinking its lacking in the early discussions with landowners that are adjacent to these trails.”

Davis responded that exact trail alignment for the various plans in the document hasn’t been determined yet.