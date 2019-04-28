{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Missoula County Airport Authority

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Airport Board Conference Room.

Agenda: FY2020 budget approval; water system agreement with City of Missoula; amendment to AIP Grant 63; amendment to Task Order 13 with Morison Maierle to remove design of standalone baggage handling system; Task order 18 with Morrison Maierle to design checked baggage inspection system for the new passenger terminal building; amendment 2 to Task Order 7 with Morrison Maierle regarding Minuteman petro spill; amendment 2 to Task Order 9 with Morrison Maierle regarding carswash petro spill. 

***

Transportation Technical Advisory Committee

When: 10 a.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

DUI Task Force

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Missoula Emergency Services Training Center, 1200 Burlington.

***

Cemetery Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Missoula Cemetery office, 2000 Cemetery Road.

*** 

Parking Commission

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Board of County Commissioners

When: 2 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex, 200 W. Broadway.

Agenda: Garnet View lots phasing plan extension; Missoula area mapping project.

***

Open Space Advisory Committee

Field trip

When: 4 p.m. Thursday.

Where: meet in front of Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.

***

Historic Preservation Commission

Awards event

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Caras Nursery & Landscape, 2727 S. Third St. W.

***

Smurfit-Stone Mill Site Community Advisory Group

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Frenchtown Fire Hall, 16875 Marion St.

Agenda: Central Clark Fork Watershed restoration plan; photo tour of Mill site.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Elementary Boundary Study Advisory Committee

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

