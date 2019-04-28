Missoula County Airport Authority
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Airport Board Conference Room.
Agenda: FY2020 budget approval; water system agreement with City of Missoula; amendment to AIP Grant 63; amendment to Task Order 13 with Morison Maierle to remove design of standalone baggage handling system; Task order 18 with Morrison Maierle to design checked baggage inspection system for the new passenger terminal building; amendment 2 to Task Order 7 with Morrison Maierle regarding Minuteman petro spill; amendment 2 to Task Order 9 with Morrison Maierle regarding carswash petro spill.
Transportation Technical Advisory Committee
When: 10 a.m. Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
DUI Task Force
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Missoula Emergency Services Training Center, 1200 Burlington.
Cemetery Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Missoula Cemetery office, 2000 Cemetery Road.
Parking Commission
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex, 200 W. Broadway.
Agenda: Garnet View lots phasing plan extension; Missoula area mapping project.
Open Space Advisory Committee
Field trip
When: 4 p.m. Thursday.
Where: meet in front of Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.
Historic Preservation Commission
Awards event
When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Caras Nursery & Landscape, 2727 S. Third St. W.
Smurfit-Stone Mill Site Community Advisory Group
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Frenchtown Fire Hall, 16875 Marion St.
Agenda: Central Clark Fork Watershed restoration plan; photo tour of Mill site.
Missoula County Public Schools' Elementary Boundary Study Advisory Committee
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.