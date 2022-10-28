Missoula County animal control shelter looks to expand

A cramped, high-stress environment for animals and people has the Missoula City-County Animal Control Shelter moving forward on a project to expand its facility at 6700 Butler Creek Road.

The facility takes in about 1,500 animals every year.

“The project really is essential for the animals to reduce stress, to keep them well," Shannon Therriault with the Missoula City-County Health Department told the Missoula County commission on Thursday. "We need expanded and better kennels. We need a better flow.”

Staff have been having trouble with cats getting sick in tight cages.

“They are too small,” she said. “And once we have upper respiratory illness break out in the shelter, it is really hard. And then we have to keep the cats in. We can't, you know, take them in for surgery and then let them be allowed for adoption. So we're keeping animals longer, it's more stress to them.”

They also don’t have enough space to clean the puppy kennels to appropriately prevent Parvo, a deadly disease for puppies, she explained.

“We also get gerbils and snakes and geckos and ferrets and rabbits,” she said. “We get all of these things and they are put on the table where people also are expected to eat lunch or have a meeting. Or they're put on the floor. They're put on all kinds of counter space and so we definitely need an additional space for the animals.”

There’s also a need for better flow inside the space for the public accessing services.

“When you walk in there might be dogs or cats that are being adopted, and it's all happening right there,” Therriault said. “It's just very close. And so there's the potential for safety issues. There's no space for somebody who is in the unfortunate position of giving up their animal to have a private goodbye with their animal.”

Holli Hargrove, the county’s animal control officer, said the current facility was built about three decades ago.

“Animal sheltering in general throughout the years has developed guidelines,” Hargrove explained. “We need more space for when people are surrendering an animal, we need a private space for people to meet and greet animals they are adopting, and we need room for staff breaks or lunch.”

She said the dogs need bigger cages so that they are less stressed. Cats need a space where they aren’t overwhelmed by dogs barking. And she agreed with Therriault that all the other animals the facility takes in, from guinea pigs to birds and rabbits, are currently housed on counters or on the floor because there’s no dedicated space.

Therriault was asking the commissioners for an alternative project delivery contract to allow the architect, Oz Architects, to bring on a general contractor and construction manager.

“Doing so has shown to reduce overall costs, facilitate the least amount of disruption to services during construction and shorten time of construction over waiting to hire a general contractor until after the plans have been completed,” Therriault said.

The commissioners agreed, and voted unanimously to allow the alternative delivery contract.

“I’m frustrated (that it’s taken so long for an expansion) but also glad that we’re finally moving in the right direction,” explained county commissioner Juanita Vero.