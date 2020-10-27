Missoula County announces 4 more COVID deaths

The Missoula City-County Health Department is imposing new restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community beginning Thursday and is asking residents to stay at home voluntarily.

Under the new restrictions, businesses are limited to 50% capacity, groups are capped at 25 people, alcohol service stops at 10 p.m., and residents are asked to stay at home voluntarily.

The new restrictions were announced Tuesday, on the same day Missoula County announced that four more Missoula County residents have died since Oct. 23 from complications due to COVID-19. To date, 14 county residents have died from COVID-related complications.

"The health department and local government leadership send our deepest condolences to their families, friends and loved ones at this difficult time," read an email from Missoula County. "...We wish to respect the families’ privacy and cannot tell them how incredibly sorry we are for their loss."

The new restrictions go into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, and remain in effect until further notice.