Missoula County announces 4 more COVID deaths

The Missoula City-County Health Department is imposing new restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community beginning Thursday and is asking residents to stay at home voluntarily.
Under the new restrictions, businesses are limited to 50% capacity, groups are capped at 25 people, alcohol service stops at 10 p.m., and residents are asked to stay at home voluntarily.
The new restrictions were announced Tuesday, on the same day Missoula County announced that four more Missoula County residents have died since Oct. 23 from complications due to COVID-19. To date, 14 county residents have died from COVID-related complications.
"The health department and local government leadership send our deepest condolences to their families, friends and loved ones at this difficult time," read an email from Missoula County. "...We wish to respect the families’ privacy and cannot tell them how incredibly sorry we are for their loss."
The new restrictions go into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, and remain in effect until further notice.
"The virus has gotten ahead of us," Missoula City-County Health Department director and health officer Ellen Leahy said during a Tuesday press conference. "While that is not surprising, it is definitely time to act and to push back down on it."
Leahy said the county will do its first reassessment of the impact of the restrictions on Nov. 12, which marks the 14-day incubation period. After that, the restrictions may be lifted, tightened or remain the same depending on the incidence rate and other factors.
In addition to the restrictions, Mayor John Engen asked residents to stay home as much as possible.
On Tuesday, Missoula County reported 60 new COVID-19 cases, and a total of 673 active cases with more than 1,522 close contacts across the county.
Twenty-nine individuals are hospitalized with COVID-related complications in Missoula County facilities, 19 of whom are county residents.
Leahy said Missoula County is on the verge of uncontrollable spread of the virus. The county currently has an incidence rate of 51, which represents the rate of new cases per 100,000 population, on a rolling seven-day average. The county's incidence rate is well above the 25 cases per 100,000 population rate that the Harvard Global Health lnstitute flags as "red zone" beyond which a locality may tip into uncontrolled spread, Leahy said.
The new restrictions, which came in the form of a Health Officer's Order, aim to flatten the curve so Missoula County can keep schools open, continue to serve as a regional health care hub for COVID-19 and non-COVlD care, and keep businesses open.
The restrictions will not apply to voting activities, although the Elections Office will still use six-foot distancing, masking and disinfection.
Under the new restrictions, restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries, and casinos are limited to 50% of their normal operating capacity to allow for adequate group spacing, and tables must be limited to eight people.
Additionally, bars are now required to close at 10 p.m., and all alcohol sales must cease at 10 p.m. in establishments that serve food and alcohol.
Retail businesses, gyms, bowling alleys, and other places of assembly are limited to 50% of their typical number of customers during their busiest hours. Businesses providing grooming, beauty, body art, piercing, massage, spa and similar services must also meet requirements outlined by the health department.
"Businesses that have been leaders in best practices won't see much change in their operations," Engen said. "Businesses that have been largely ignoring guidelines and directives will see a change but their employees, customers and suppliers will be safer."
Events and gatherings are limited to a total of 25 people in circumstances that don't allow for adequate physical distancing, including weddings, dances, sports and other events. Events over 25 people must submit a written COVID-19 event plan to the Missoula City-County Health Department for approval.
Limits on gathering size do not apply to students in classrooms and other school-related activities, however, those limits do apply to spectators and audiences at those activities.
Also during the press conference, Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Watson said the administration is recommending the district remain in the hybrid model through the week of Thanksgiving, Nov. 27. MCPS trustees were expected to approve the extension at a board meeting Tuesday night. The board had previously voted to remain in the hybrid model through the first quarter, which ends on Nov. 6.
The new order will remain in effect until it is revoked or revised.
