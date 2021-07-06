Missoula County announces July mobile clinics

The Missoula City-County Health Department has announced six mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the month of July.

The first will be at the Clark Fork River Market on June 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Caras Park, and the second will be at the Missoula ADA picnic at Fort Missoula Regional park on July 12 and will run between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Other mobile clinics include July 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Council Groves Apartments; July 16 at a home Missoula Paddleheads game from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and another July 17 at Ace Hardware from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tremper's Shopping Centre.

Ace Hardware is offering a 10% discount on any purchase to customers vaccinated at the July 17 clinic and the offer is only valid for that day.

There is also one rescheduled clinic at WinCo Foods on July 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The mobile clinic will offer single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines as well as the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. More July clinics are expected, a health department release said.

The health department also continues to offer a walk-in vaccination clinic at Southgate Mall. Hours on Monday are 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

