Missoula County announces new CAO

Lounsbury said he is also looking forward to exploring the use of the federal building in Missoula and the ways citizens could access it for "one-stop services between the city and the county."

"We have some great opportunities to improve the services we provide to the public like the Clerk and Treasurer with the new technology to register vehicles online," he said. "We're looking for more opportunities like that."

Lounsbury was raised in Maine and moved to Missoula in 1993 to attend the University of Montana where he earned a degree in political science, according to the press release. Lounsbury began working for Missoula County in 1998 as a 9-1-1 dispatcher and has since held various positions with the county, including 9-1-1 assistant manager and director of the Office of Emergency Management, before moving into his current role.

In his current position as the chief operating officer, Lounsbury provides oversight to a variety of county departments including Human Resources, Office of Emergency Management, Relationship Violence Services, the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, Justice Court administration and the Missoula County Fairgrounds. He has worked extensively with Missoula County’s leadership team, legislative team and served as the county’s chief labor spokesperson, according to the press release.