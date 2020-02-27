Missoula County announces new CAO

Missoula County Commissioners announced Thursday their selections to fill the positions of chief administrative officer and elections administrator.
Commissioners appointed Chris Lounsbury as the new chief administrative officer and Bradley Seaman as the new elections administrator.
Lounsbury, the county’s current chief operating officer, will begin serving the new chief administrative officer on June 1. He will replace Vickie Zeier, who plans to retire in May after serving Missoula County for 30 years. The current CAO salary is $130,728.
Seaman is currently serving as the county's interim elections administrator, a position he has held since Dayna Causby left the role at the end of last year. Seaman will start in the role permanently on March 9. The current salary for the position is $81,120.
As the county's new chief administrative officer, Lounsbury will provide broad administrative oversight for designated county departments and serve as a resource for all county elected officials and department heads. The chief administrative officer works under the general direction of the county commissioners and serves as a liaison between them and other independently elected officials.
Lounsbury told the Missoulian that he is excited for the opportunity to work on new projects in the role, including work on the new county elections center and "some really neat projects around transparency and permitting and HR processes."
Lounsbury said he is also looking forward to exploring the use of the federal building in Missoula and the ways citizens could access it for "one-stop services between the city and the county."
"We have some great opportunities to improve the services we provide to the public like the Clerk and Treasurer with the new technology to register vehicles online," he said. "We're looking for more opportunities like that."
Lounsbury was raised in Maine and moved to Missoula in 1993 to attend the University of Montana where he earned a degree in political science, according to the press release. Lounsbury began working for Missoula County in 1998 as a 9-1-1 dispatcher and has since held various positions with the county, including 9-1-1 assistant manager and director of the Office of Emergency Management, before moving into his current role.
In his current position as the chief operating officer, Lounsbury provides oversight to a variety of county departments including Human Resources, Office of Emergency Management, Relationship Violence Services, the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, Justice Court administration and the Missoula County Fairgrounds. He has worked extensively with Missoula County’s leadership team, legislative team and served as the county’s chief labor spokesperson, according to the press release.
As elections administrator, Seaman will continue with planning, organizing, coordinating and managing all federal, state, county and local elections, and voter registration processes, in Missoula County. He is currently working on preparing the new county elections office for upcoming 2020 elections.
On Wednesday, Seaman met with Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton, who expressed concerns about the feasibility of having the new Missoula elections office ready in time to serve voters for the June primary election.
"Our goal for the primary election is access to the building and function," Seaman told the Missoulian Wednesday. "Our goal for the November is a final plan, having this site fully finished and developed and ready to go."
Seaman said that he felt good that he was already aware of the concerns Stapleton raised during his visit Wednesday. He said that his office is also solidifying backup plans in case the new elections center is not ready in time for the primary, in addition to plans to inform voters of the changes.
Seaman said Thursday that he is excited to continue to serve voters of Missoula County in the role permanently.
"We've got a lot of work to do, and I'm ready to hit the ground running," he said.
Seaman was born and raised in Great Falls and graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in political science, according to a Missoula County press release. He has spent more than a decade working in the political field and has worked with several organizations on a variety of candidate, petition and issue campaigns. He has served the Missoula County Elections Office as an election judge and polling place manager. Missoula County hired Seaman as elections supervisor in 2016, and he has worked on all aspects of elections through two federal election cycles.
He serves on the Missoula County Election Advisory Committee and also works with the Montana Election and Technology Advisory Council, which collaborates with other counties and the Secretary of State’s office to make improvements to the administration of the statewide voter database. He also serves on the state committee working on the transition to a new voter database in 2021.