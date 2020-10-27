Missoula County announces new restrictions, 4 more COVID deaths

The Missoula City-County Health Department is imposing new restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community beginning Thursday and is asking residents to stay at home voluntarily.

Under the new restrictions, businesses are limited to 50% capacity, groups are capped at 25 people, alcohol service stops at 10 p.m., and residents are asked to stay at home voluntarily.

The new restrictions were announced Tuesday, on the same day Missoula County announced that four more people have died since Oct. 23 from complications due to COVID-19. To date, 14 county residents have died from COVID-related complications.

The new restrictions go into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, and remain in effect until further notice.

"The virus has gotten ahead of us," Missoula City-County Health Department director and health officer Ellen Leahy said during a Tuesday press conference. "While that is not surprising, it is definitely time to act and to push back down on it."