Missoula County announces positive COVID-19 case; testing to ramp up

Missoula County reported a new positive COVID-19 case Monday, the health department announced in a video.
A preliminary investigation indicates that the case is travel-related. Cindy Farr, incident commander for the Missoula City-County Health Department, said the case is under investigation and known contacts are in quarantine and isolation, and will continue to be monitored and supported by medical staff as needed.
The case is currently the only active case in Missoula County. To date, there have been 42 cumulative positive cases in Missoula County, with 40 recoveries and one death.
The new case comes as Missoula County prepares to expand testing later this week to include asymptomatic people working in high-risk environments.
"This means that we will be screening and testing more people in the coming weeks and months," Farr said.
Those who meet the county's new testing criteria can make appointments to be tested at the drive-through testing center at fairgrounds.
The state of Montana is reporting a total of 609 cumulative positive cases with 80 active cases, including eight new cases confirmed Monday morning. The new cases were reported in Custer, Bighorn, Cascade, Flathead, Ravalli and Stillwater counties.
Big Horn County announced Saturday that a man in his 80s had died from COVID-19.
“With another tragic loss of life to COVID-19 and as we keep their loved ones in our hearts, we are again reminded that we are all neighbors in Montana and we have the responsibility to look out for one another," Gov. Steve Bullock said in a statement Monday. "The virus is still here with us and we must act with the safety of our parents and grandparents in mind.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.