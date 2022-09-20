Missoula County announces vaccine clinics

Clinics offering both flu and COVID-19 booster vaccines will run throughout September and October in Missoula County.

The County Health Department, in a partnership with CareVan, is hosting six accessible vaccine clinics to give Missoulians immunity as the fall season approaches.

The new fall 2022 COVID-19 booster shots protect against the Omicron variants that are currently making the rounds, as well as older variants of the virus.

On Sept. 22 Bonner Elementary will host a clinic from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The next day, on Sept. 23, Clinton Elementary will also run a clinic from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Seeley Swan High School will have one on Sept. 29, followed by the Frenchtown Fire Station on Sept. 30. Both will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Lolo Community Center's clinic will run on Oct. 6 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Finally, on Oct. 13 the elections center in Missoula will host a clinic all day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All of the clinics are drive-thru except the Lolo and Frenchtown locations, which are both walk-ins.

Insurance isn't required and no pre-registration is needed. CareVan will cover any out-of-pocket expenses.

COVID-19 remains one of the leading causes of death in the U.S., and has killed over 1 million Americans, according to the press release.

"As Omicron variants keep emerging, the updated COVID-19 booster is an important tool to reduce the worst outcomes of COVID-19 including severe illness, hospitalization, and death," the press release read.

It also noted that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported about 400,000 hospitalizations and 22,000 flu deaths from 2019-2020.