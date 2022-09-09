Missoula County approves $211 million budget

In the interest of prioritizing employee retention, the Missoula County Commissioners on Thursday approved a $211.5 million budget for Fiscal Year 2023.

Anticipated revenue is $211.3 million.

“I think this is a prudent budget,” said Commissioner Dave Strohmaier. “We prioritized personnel. We’re maintaining services. We have some very targeted investments. We’ve turned back a couple million dollars’ worth of budget requests.”

The county’s tax collections will increase 10.37% as a result of the approved budget.

For properties within Missoula city limits, the approximate increase will be $22.70 a year for every $100,000 in assessed property value, or $1.89 per month. For properties outside Missoula city limits, the approximate tax impact will be $25.07 a year for every $100,000 in assessed property value, or $2.09 per month.

The $211.5 million budget represents a $35 million increase in expenditures over last year’s budget and a $12.5 million jump from the original budget proposed in late August.

Those increases can largely be attributed to capital projects paid by cash savings and updated calculations to the budgets for Public Works and the Wye Targeted Economic Development District, which do not create any impact on property taxes.

Capital projects include $16.6 million in bond issuances for construction of the Rocky Mountain Gardens and Exploration Center, a private-public project slated to open at the Fairgrounds next spring, and renovations to improve ADA access at the Elections Center, as well as improvements at the Detention Center such as a safety railing.

Another factor in the rising expenditures is an increase to personnel costs for Partnership Health Center, which is funded by grants and federal dollars, not property taxes.

Notably, the county’s revenue sources from property taxes and fees for services like Partnership Health Center are roughly equal, each accounting for about 30% of the overall budget. This parity highlights the county's ability to use sources besides property taxes to cover expenditures.

The county also turned down $2.6 million in new requests for the 2023 fiscal year.

“Essentially the county is people doing stuff,” said Commissioner Josh Slotnick. “That’s people providing services for the residents of our county and it’s essential for the quality of those services that we have really good folks in place to deliver those services, everything from immunizations at the Health Department to making sure your road is plowed.”

The budget included a 9% increase in budgeted personnel increases, which accounts for a $15 minimum wage for county employees and an extra pay period this fiscal year.

Every 13 years the fiscal year includes an extra pay period, but the county is putting aside a fund going forward so there is money designated to cover that pay period in the future.

One public commenter at the Thursday meeting didn’t agree with the county’s approach to employee retention.

“The wages are already acceptable from what I can tell looking at the internet,” said Greg Souza.

“I don’t believe our wages are inflated,” Slotnick responded. “I believe they are market rate if not less.”

Inflation also played a role in shaping the FY 23 budget.

“It did hit the county hard as it did with the residents,” said Chief Financial Officer Andrew Czorny.