Missoula County approves land sale for film studio

Developers looking to build a $19.1 million television and film studio in Missoula are one step closer to inviting big-name producers to film in Montana after the Missoula County Board of Commissioners approved Tuesday the $1,535,000 sale of county land for the project.
A Montana-based company called Shadowcast Partners, LLC, is planning to purchase the county-owned land located in the Missoula Technology Park, about a mile north of the Missoula International Airport, to build a large-scale television and film studio.
As proposed, the studio will attract big-name producers and streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Paramount, Warner Bros., and Hallmark using a new tax incentive that benefits filmmakers.
As part of the agreement with the county, Shadowcast Partners will also hire local contractors and subcontractors, and utilize apprenticeship programs.
“We wanted to have a local impact consideration,” Josh Schroeder, of Shadowcast, told the Missoulian. “That's important to us. We're going to strongly consider hiring a local general contractor, local engineers, local service providers and development partners to the extent that we can because we want this to be a Montana resource and to benefit Montanans first and foremost.”
Schroeder said he hopes having the infrastructure to develop a robust film industry will also provide opportunities for film students at the University of Montana and Montana State University, and other Montanans who currently work in the industry.
Shadowcast will also aim to hire veteran-owned, women-owned and minority-owned businesses, Schroeder said. The company will report their progress on efforts to hire local contractors and utilize apprenticeships to commissioners in a year, said Dori Brownlow, director of development for the county.
“There's a deep pool of talented and diverse filmmakers and crew members and people involved in the film industry already in Montana,” he said.
The tax incentive also supports hiring locally, as it provides for a 20% production expenditure tax credit and 25% back on production costs on Montana resident crews, or 15% back on out-of-state crews.
"The main thing film needs are a cinematic location, which Montana has in strides, a film crew base, which we're growing, a competitive tax incentive that we now have, and infrastructure that we’re now building," said Lynn-Wood Fields of Montana Studios, a Montana production company that is partnering with Shadowcast on the project.
Montana Studios' CEO Steve Grover was among the filmmakers who worked with legislators to pass the tax incentive in the 2019 Montana Legislature to make sure locals benefit.
Fields said if done correctly, the new studio could help create numerous blue collar jobs in areas such as carpentry, set design, welding, hair and makeup, and even location scouting.
According to preliminary plans, the facility will comprise 120,000 square feet of production and operating space.
Brownlow said the buyer initially offered $1,500,000, or 3.2 cents per square foot, for the 10.7 acres of land, but the Missoula Development Authority Board recommended about 3.4 cents per square foot. The buyers offered closer to 3.3 cents per square foot after pointing out the restrictive zoning in the area. Brownlow said several aspects of the zoning pose challenges for industrial developments, and said the zoning is one of the reasons why land in the Technology District has been slow to sell.
Commissioner Josh Slotnick said he was excited about the project and the commitment to local contractors, subcontractors and apprenticeship programs.
Schroeder said that he thinks Montana’s new tax incentive for filmmakers will help draw production to the state, and said the demand for production space is voracious and growing along with demand for new content from producers such as Netflix, Disney, HBO, independent filmmakers, Hulu and Amazon. But what is not growing as rapidly is the supply of "class A purpose-built studio space like the facility we hope to build," Schroeder said.
Schroeder also said the COVID-19 pandemic has created a need for increased studio space because the production pipeline has been building as media companies that had halted operations are beginning to film again and are struggling to find available studio space.
During the meeting Tuesday, commissioners also approved funding requests to the Montana Department of Commerce for reimbursements to Missoula-based companies that were recipients of the Big Sky Trust Fund grant for local job creation.
Commissioners requested $30,000 in reimbursement for ALPS Insurance Agency for the final four of six total jobs it promised to create, as well as $142,500 in reimbursement for 19 jobs created by ATG/Cognizant out of 53 total jobs the company said it would create.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.