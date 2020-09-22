Missoula County approves land sale for film studio

Fields said if done correctly, the new studio could help create numerous blue collar jobs in areas such as carpentry, set design, welding, hair and makeup, and even location scouting.

According to preliminary plans, the facility will comprise 120,000 square feet of production and operating space.

Brownlow said the buyer initially offered $1,500,000, or 3.2 cents per square foot, for the 10.7 acres of land, but the Missoula Development Authority Board recommended about 3.4 cents per square foot. The buyers offered closer to 3.3 cents per square foot after pointing out the restrictive zoning in the area. Brownlow said several aspects of the zoning pose challenges for industrial developments, and said the zoning is one of the reasons why land in the Technology District has been slow to sell.

Commissioner Josh Slotnick said he was excited about the project and the commitment to local contractors, subcontractors and apprenticeship programs.