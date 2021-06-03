Missoula County approves resolution for Highway 200 plan, though funding a worry

The Missoula County Board of Commissioners voiced its approval of the East Missoula-Highway 200 corridor plan on Thursday, though funding is still a major question mark.
The plan would reshape the roadway from Van Buren Street to Tamarack Road, making it more cyclist and pedestrian friendly. It could potentially include two roundabouts off I-90 near the railroad bridge, as well as increased parking near the Sha-Ron River access point.
The plans are conceptual, but commissioners voted to approve a resolution of support for the project.
"This would be a really important part to identify and improve the infrastructure in East Missoula," said Lindsay Romaniello, a planner in the county's Community and Planning Services department. "It greatly supports and is kind of how we're planning a new zoning initiative and thinking about East Missoula as a whole and what is needed there to support that community."
Missoula County's gas tax was originally discussed as a potential funding mechanism for the project. However, the state Legislature passed House Bill 464 this session, banning gas taxes. An amendment to exclude Missoula County from the bill failed in the state Senate.
This could make funding more difficult for the city and county, as the gas tax went to county and city infrastructure projects. Jonathan Sand, a transportation planner with the Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization, told the commissioners that many of the components of the project would be eligible for federal grants.
Sand expressed that a proposed federal infrastructure plan could be a potential funding source as well. The longer the local project takes — which, if it moves forward, would happen in phases — the more expensive it will be, city officials said in March.
"There's a lot of unknowns out there with infrastructure funding," Sand said.
Also on Thursday, a vote on a $265,600 contract amendment for the Buena Vista Wastewater System Improvement Project with Great West Engineering was postponed until next week.
It is a grant-funded project to upgrade the wastewater system in the Buena Vista Community, a trailer park west of the airport off Highway 10. The first phase of the project installed a lift station and connected it to Missoula's wastewater system.
The next phase will involve moving service lines and the sewer main to community streets so the city will be able to maintain the system. In addition, county officials said there is hope that the funding in the second phase would allow for 10 more service lines that would support more manufactured homes.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com