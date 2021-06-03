Missoula County approves resolution for Highway 200 plan, though funding a worry

The Missoula County Board of Commissioners voiced its approval of the East Missoula-Highway 200 corridor plan on Thursday, though funding is still a major question mark.

The plan would reshape the roadway from Van Buren Street to Tamarack Road, making it more cyclist and pedestrian friendly. It could potentially include two roundabouts off I-90 near the railroad bridge, as well as increased parking near the Sha-Ron River access point.

The plans are conceptual, but commissioners voted to approve a resolution of support for the project.

"This would be a really important part to identify and improve the infrastructure in East Missoula," said Lindsay Romaniello, a planner in the county's Community and Planning Services department. "It greatly supports and is kind of how we're planning a new zoning initiative and thinking about East Missoula as a whole and what is needed there to support that community."

Missoula County's gas tax was originally discussed as a potential funding mechanism for the project. However, the state Legislature passed House Bill 464 this session, banning gas taxes. An amendment to exclude Missoula County from the bill failed in the state Senate.

