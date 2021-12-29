Missoula County, AT&T agree to new lease deal on call center

AT&T, one of the largest employers in Missoula County, recently decided to re-up a lease for a DirectTV call center that will run through 2026.

Last week, the Missoula County Commissioners approved another five-year lease with the multinational company, which operates a call center in Missoula. The location employs around 1,000 people and sits in a tax increment financing district.

AT&T decided to renew the lease for a second time over the summer.

The county owns the land the facility sits on and acts as landlord. The call center, a 72,000 square-foot building, opened in 2006 as AT&T got nearly $18 million in incentives from local and state agencies. That included a $9.2 million loan from the Montana Board of Investments to Missoula County.

The new lease stipulates that AT&T pay the county $63,267.09 per month in rent. However, all but approximately $7,000 of that will go back to the state. Additionally, there are $245,579 in TIF funds that will also go to the state as part of repayment on loans taken out and will reduce AT&T's rent, Emily Brock, Missoula County's director of economic and land development, told the county board of commissioners last week.

The loans are expected to be paid off by 2031, county officials said. At that point, AT&T will own the property and the building.

"It brought high-paying jobs at the time into Missoula. Living wage jobs. Certainly a nice facility to work in," said Andrew Czorny, Missoula County's Chief Financial Officer. "If they walked away from the loan they would have to pay off the loan first and we would end up with the property."

There is a new stipulation in the agreement that will cap future TIF funds at $500,000 should AT&T decide to renew the lease for a third term. This is due to the expectation there may be other land sales within the TIF district, Brock said.

If more money pours into the TIF district, the cap will allow anything beyond the $500,000 in tax revenue to go to the county rather than the state.

The commissioners did raise a slight issue with the deal, saying it basically amounted to a subsidy.

"There was a time when you didn't see now hiring signs everywhere and we needed good paying jobs in Missoula and apparently people at the state and people in Missoula thought, 'How about we create this situation where we can use tax increment to actually pay off a loan that would catalyze the arrival and creation of this business that would hire a whole bunch of people,'" commissioner Josh Slotnick said.

"Years ago, other people in our seats and at the state said here's a way we can borrow money to build a big facility, but they don't have to pay it back out of their proceeds. They can pay it back out of what would have been property taxes ... now it seems historically out of place because we're in a whole different world right now."

AT&T did not immediately provide comment on renewing the lease or the number of workers the call center employs. In an online job listing for a call center representative at the Missoula AT&T location, the annual salary was listed at $28,000.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

